Why Your E-Commerce Business Needs Quality Videos

By Zev Herman

Have you made videos for your online business before? If you haven’t, then there’s a good chance that you think making videos is straightforward. (Spoiler: It’s not.)

Making quality videos is definitely not easy. The equipment needed to make quality videos is expensive, and hiring people who know how to make quality videos is expensive, too. If you don’t believe me, try to recall a local car dealership commercial that you’ve seen recently and you might understand better.

Making quality videos isn't cheap either, but it's absolutely worth it for your business, which I've seen firsthand when growing my own company. Here's what you need to know.

Don’t Settle For Pictures and Graphics

Most people enjoy online shopping for one thing or another, and there are many businesses online selling the same (or similar) products. With your e-commerce business, you have access to a large audience, but you also have a lot of competition. Therefore, you must do what you can to make your online operation stand out from ones just like it, and videos can help you do this.

With Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Snapchat at your customers’ fingertips, there’s no excuse for you not to be making videos and using them to your advantage. The easy way out is to use pictures and graphics on your website and social media, but I’m telling you: It’s not enough!

You Can Do So Much With Video

There are many types of videos you can make for your business, and there are a lot of uses for how you can leverage the videos you make. For example, you can make product videos to highlight specific products that customers can view before they buy, and you can also make instructional videos for post-sale support.

Online Shoppers Like Videos

I’ll let you in on a little secret: People who shop online really like to see videos on e-commerce websites. It makes sense why, too. Think about the benefits of online shopping: Consumers have a bigger variety of products to choose from, it’s convenient, and it’s easier to find savings. Unfortunately, online shopping has one major drawback: Shoppers can’t touch the products before they buy.

Videos give online shoppers a better idea of what a store’s products are like before they buy. When customers know what they are going to get before they buy it, they are less likely to return the products or ask for an exchange. Moreover, consumers are more likely to buy from a website that offers product videos than from a website without videos. This is because people are more likely to trust a website with videos than a website without.

How To Get Started

The first thing you need is a strategy. Before you begin, you need to know what kind of video you want to make, who will watch the video, and where people will be watching the content. Basically, what are you trying to accomplish with this video? Do you want people to buy something when it’s over, or do you simply want to tell your customers more about your business?

To make your video strategy, determine what each video needs to achieve its purpose. Then make a plan and get started.

Relate To Your Customers and They’ll Buy From You

In my opinion, the best videos tell a story — a simple story, but a good one. For example, at Superior Lighting, we made a customer spotlight video with one of our longtime customers. We discussed how my business’s products and services helped his building save money and increase safety. It was hard work but now other customers and potential customers can see what our products and services can do for them. Consider what an advantage adding video content as a marketing asset will do for your campaigns as well.

