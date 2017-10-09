Why Your ICO Will Fail

The ICO or Initial Coin Offering market has become increasingly competitive over the last year, in 2016 there were approximately 46 ICOs raising over $96 million, and so far in 2017, there have been about 154 (with dozens more slated before the end of the year) raising over $2.37 billion. The appetite from investors is high, but the sheer volume of ICO projects has more than tripled so how can companies adapt to changing market conditions to achieve the market caps they are aiming for?

“It’s not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent, but the one most responsive to change.” - Charles Darwin

The following three methodologies can save your ICO from sinking in a sea of global competitors:

1) Develop Your Brand: You're launching a cutting-edge blockchain based technology company yet your website, explainer videos, and MVP pitch deck look like they were completed at my sons pre-school. You're trying to raise millions of dollars but your not investing into the way you "show up" to investors, influencers, and target customer segments. Your ICO is your moment to showcase to the globe your idea, product, target market, and how you will unearth the status quo. I can't tell you how many cartoonish, poor quality explainer videos I have reviewed over the last year wondering if these entrepreneurs even know how weak they are presenting themselves?

Lesson: Take the time and funds to invest in a professionally done video to showcase your disruptive technology and how you plan on changing an industry. Look outside of the crypto world for this type of video; think Dollar Shave Club - they had enough funds to hire a kick-ass copywriter and shot a video that caught the eye of their core customer segment.

2) Know Your Value Prop: In the last year I have poured over dozens of whitepapers, pitch decks, and prospectus and less than 5% have revenue roadmaps outlined. Each whitepaper typically has, but not always, a current state problem they are trying to solve, a possible solution, and a technology roadmap. What is missing from an investors standpoint is the niche segment where this product or service will be adopted, what is a possible go to market strategy, how will the customer development model run concurrent to the product development model?

Have you gotten out of your immediate circles and done first-hand customer development research with target groups? Do you have any pre-sales? All of this market data is attractive to an investor pool as they can see you are closer to revenue which means your token will be more valuable and not just speculation. I challenge you to download the next 10 ICO whitepapers and see if any of them even mention how they plan on generating revenue for the company post-ICO. This Field of Dreams mentality of I will build this product and all of a sudden customers will seek us out is immature and will kill your company. You should head this important advice:

“Anything that won't sell, I don't want to invent. Its sale is proof of utility, and utility is success.” -Thomas A. Edison.

Lesson: Know your business hypothesis and how it aligns with your customer segments. Align sales as an integral part of your pre-sale, can you get MOUs or LOIs from organizations, so you have a developed market, and you are not using the ICO funds to "figure it out." Today it’s not the big that eat the little; it is the fast that eat the slow, you need to test, analyze and pivot fast.

Develop Your Community: If you are only targeting investors, you're failing your business. As odds are investors are not the end users of your product or service. Be sure to create a community of evangelists that will gain benefits of using your product or service and not just focusing all your efforts on the crypto investors. Yes, there will need to be some education around your product, but as you are interacting with your target audience and your product will solve a pain point they currently experience you will command their attention and support. Now I am not saying don't go after the crypto fund managers or the sideline investors who want to get into the game; I am just pointing out the earlier you develop a community hungry for your product, the faster you are to revenue.

“Because its purpose is to create a customer, your business has two purposes and two purposes only: Marketing and Innovation. Marketing and Innovation make you money, generate sales, produce a profit. Everything else is an expense...” -Peter Drucker

Lesson: Connect with those you're targeting to buy your product once it is complete. Dive deep into their daily jobs, pain points and align your product gains. Get public support from your target industry to showcase in your whitepaper and marketing collateral to drive investor confidence.