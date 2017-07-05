Why Your Mother-in-Law May Be Trying to Control Your Wedding

It’s wedding season! It’s a time of year when so many brides and grooms have a gazillion things on their wedding to-do-list.

One thing many couples worry about is pleasing their parents — even if they are all grown-up! And some brides (and grooms) have to work especially hard to make their mother-in-laws happy.

So what is it about mother-in-laws, anyway?

I spoke about this topic with Deborah Merrill, a Professor of sociology at Clark University.

Her research focuses on relationships between parents and adult children in later life as well as marriage.

Brockway: Can you explain the classic mother in law/daughter in law struggle?

Merrill: The classic struggle is that the mother-in-law is not able to step back and allow her daughter-in-law to become the most important person in her son's life. She has difficulty sharing her son with his wife and new in-laws. Coupled with that, the daughter-in-law may not recognize that her mother-in-law is still her husband's mother and will perceive of her involvement as interference.

I see many brides bending over backwards to make mom-in-law-to-be happy in wedding planning and sometimes I worry they are sacrificing rather than compromising. How does that bode for the marriage — will there always be this need to please?

Both mothers need to allow the couple to plan their wedding in accordance with what the couple wants. Mothers are sometimes over-involved in planning because they want to impress their own friends and family who are among the guests. It is a good idea for the couple to set a precedent that prioritizes their own needs without completely dismissing the wishes of others.

Is part of the struggle a mom having to let go of a son? What is the emotion driving the behavior?

Yes, letting go of her son is difficult for a mother. Couples tend to spend more time with the wife's family after marriage. As a result, the husband's family may feel left out of their son's life.

When it comes to men and their mothers, there is also a strong desire to please. How does the groom get swayed or feel frozen by moms demands.

The son eventually needs to make clear to his mother that, while he still loves her, he has to put the needs of his own family first. In most cases, a mother will risk seeing less of her son if he feels forced to choose between her and his wife.

In interfaith and same-sex marriage there may be sensitive dynamics, or issues that make mom try to control the wedding even more. In a perfect world moms accept the one their child loves, but sometimes this creates a lot of friction — any thoughts on how to soften it?

Both parents need time to adjust when they first learn that their child is marrying someone of the same gender. Recognizing that their child is lucky to have found someone to love and who loves them in a mostly heterosexual world can ease this adjustment.

Why do mothers want to control their children's weddings?

Mothers want to control the wedding because their own friends, family, and colleagues are among the guests. They want to make a good impression of themselves and their children.

How can brides/spouses get on the right foot with mom-in-law and still stand their ground about the wedding they want?

Include your mother-in-law in the decision-making where you can without sacrificing what is most important to you. Try to compromise in areas that are less important to you. Let your mother-in-law see that you recognize her as still being your spouse’s mother and reassure her that you will include her in your lives.

There seems to be three realities a mother-in-law must face: It’s not her wedding, she can't control it, paying doesn't mean doing it her way?