Wildfires Continue To Burn Southwest Thanks To Dry Spell

As of late, the Southwest has been a hotbed — literally — for hundreds of brush fires and wildfires due in large part to the region’s dry spell. Many states throughout this area, most notably California and Arizona, have been battered by fires for years now thanks to issues of climate change, but of real concern here is the fires’ growing impact on civilians and the natural landscape. Cal Fire has indicated that during this year alone, 19,359 acres of land have been burned — mostly heavy grasses — and citizens have been killed or injured, whereas last year during the same period from January to June, only 8,684 acres were burned. 8,684 pales in comparison to this year’s shocking figure.

https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Glendora-Forest-Fires-California-Burn-1700-Acres-33549839 A snapshot of the Glendora, CA, forest fire from early 2014. Since then, these fires have become harsher and more sweeping throughout the West.

Wildfires are no stranger to the mid-West and the Southwest. For many years these regions, plagued by heat and periodic drought, have experienced fires due to the nature of their landscape — lots of desert-like surroundings, with shrubs, grasses, and some civilization thrown in the mix. As climate change continues to take its toll on our world, though, this western atmosphere could become even more brutally scorched.

Beyond the threats to humans’ and other animals’ safety, the environmental effects of these forest fires are most worrying. A 2014 study by Wei Min Hao and Narasimhan K. Larkin as part of the US Forest Service revealed the dramatic harm that these fires can bring to the environment, as their obliteration of biomass releases a variety of greenhouses gases, aerosols, and carbon byproducts into the atmosphere. Their findings indicate that we should focus our efforts as a society not only on improving our habits of waste disposal and general environmentally-entwined activities — like driving cars and buying certain types of clothing — but also on restoring much of the destroyed areas of the West with flora (or buildings) that cannot be so easily burned.

Data collected by the NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information indicate that from January to May, a total of 2,763,464 acres of land were burned; to put that into perspective, well over twice as much land as Delaware contains was simply burned away, only contributing to the vicious cycle that is climate change. This figure from the NOAA is the 2nd highest ever recorded for a four-month period.

https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/billions/ 2016 was a bad year for natural disasters, almost reaching record frequency (which occurred in 2011). In any case, in recent years, we have been well above the average frequency of climatic cataclysms.

The interconnectedness of forest fires and wildfires, crop production, economic conditions, and weather and climatic patterns cannot be overlooked. Just as of April this year, five natural disasters have technically occurred, incurring over $1 billion apiece in economic losses due mostly to repairs — a figure which just barely falls below the annual average number of disasters for the past 25 or so years. Even more of these cataclysms may occur as this year continues, especially when we enter into the heat of hurricane season in August.