Wildlife Adventures in National Parks Underscore Our Freedoms

“Write something you’ve done that you’re reasonably sure no-one else on my friend list has done,” our friend Rue Mapp challenged on Facebook last week.

“Jumped out of a plane at 14000 feet? Ride on the Goodyear Blimp? Interviewed one astronaut and met four? Lie in bed for a full day and. commune with Mt. Denali? Spend the night at Indian Gardens halfway down the Grand Canyon with park rangers? Been the only one standing at Old Faithful at 5 am with the sound of elk bugling in the mountains as the geyser went off? I hope one of those count,” I responded promptly.

With feats such as “Rode my bike for 6 months from the top of Thailand, over the Mountains, through Cambodia and back down to the south of Thailand,” listed, I may not even break the top 20 answers.

This 241st Independence Day, I’m thinking about those incredible adventures Frank and I have had in our national parks, observing wild animals going about their lives in the same space they’ve lived for untold numbers of years. Something about being in those vast places and feeling completely secure is akin to being in the Biblical Garden of Eden, and I remain amazed that I can go back there physically and see the same things that indigenous people saw thousands of years ago.

September 23, 1995, the night of our third anniversary, Frank and I found ourselves without lodging in Yosemite National Park, halfway back from our 12,000 mile drive around the country.

“There are bears around, so hang your food high in a tree,” the receptionist behind the desk at Yosemite Lodge cautioned after telling us she had no rooms.

Campsites seemed loud and busy so we drove around, eventually pulling over by the side of the road. With bears on our minds we napped fitfully, with the key in the ignition in case we needed to beat a hasty retreat. When morning dawned with the sun raising the dewdrops off the valley floor in a diaphanous display, I was never happier NOT to have had an animal sighting.

In Yellowstone National Park our friends Betsy and Steve set us up with scopes to spot wolves. Then with our naked eyes we saw a young black wolf detach himself from the woods and lope across the meadow to the river. A pair of antlers and a picked over carcass were the only thing visible of what could have been a huge elk. A couple of Magpies feasting on the carcass rose up and flew to meet the wolf which yipped excitedly as they flew low over him. We watched in awe as the wolf joined the growing throng feeding on the elk, including two Golden Eagles.

On another visit we were driving out of the park to the town of Gardiner when a herd of mountain goats appeared on the side of the road and started across. Amid screeching brakes and gawkers pouring out of cars, the herd passed right in front of our truck before scrambling down the banks to the river. The big male who was obviously in charge gave a swift kick to a smaller ram that had started a fracas, then the entire herd scrambled up the steep banks on the other side, showing what “surefooted as a goat” means.

Still another time visiting Yellowstone our grandson Yero was nursing a broken ankle so he and I remained on the bus while our group went off hiking. Suddenly a herd of antelope appeared on the hillside, grazing as they climbed. A lone male stood aside, scanning the valley. Suddenly he bounded up the hill, copulated rapidly with one of the females, then returned to his lookout position before resuming the climb. Yero and I looked at each other round-eyed as I thought, could there possibly be another Black family in Yellowstone at this moment having a similar experience?

In the Great Smoky Mountains National Park we gathered at dusk to prepare for the display of synchronous fireflies, the male of the species flashing their electronic message to the females who blink back their own scintillating response. How Great Thou Art is all that comes to my mind in that setting.

Camping at Flamingo on the Florida Bay in Everglades National Park, our friend Kim and I spotted dolphins swimming east and ran gleefully alongside them. Across the bay we saw Flamingos and Roseate Spoonbills feeding alongside Great Blue Herons at the shoreline. That night our friend Curtis, trying out his new turkey fryer, saw a huge alligator strolling through the campgrounds and yelled for Frank, already snugly ensconced in our tent. Thankfully the alligator continued across the campgrounds undisturbed. This past weekend our friends snapped photos of a flock of flamingos feeding in the same area.

On Independence Day I am reminded that I can have these life-enhancing experiences only because millions of acres of the most scenic and desirable lands in our country were set aside by US Presidents since Abraham Lincoln in 1864, 88 years after the first Independence Day, in the middle of the Civil War. For the first time in recent memory, we now have a President who is trying to take land from we the people instead of striving to save it for the future.