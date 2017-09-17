Will AI and AR Take the Worry Out of Being Close or Put In Into It?

E Marketer

Much has been written about how pornography drove the expansion of the Internet and how it is pervasive and how it hurts intimate relationships.

Regarding the latter, much of the focus on its hurting intimate relationships is on how it distorts men’s expectations of sex which only leads to disappointment in real life sex with partners.

One man, I will call James (not his real name), recently shared with me another addictive aspect of pornography.

James told me that what he likes most about porn is seeing a beautiful and sexy woman smiling at him and beckoning him to do whatever he’s fantasizing about. In essence that his wish is her command.

He chuckled and said, “When I contrast that with having and thinking about acting on a fantasy with my wife and I haven’t taken care of x things around the house, she greets me with a non-smiling look that says in no uncertain terms... ‘Don’t even think about it!”

He then doubled down and laughed, this time more painfully, and shamefully added, “And if her attitude worsens into a ‘go f--- yourself,’ porn is just my way of following her instructions.”

In essence, a huge part of the appeal and addiction to porn is that it provides a user experience, albeit a fantasized one, to men that cannot be matched by reality. And the more that continues without resolving all the issues in a real intimate relationship, the more porn becomes preferred.

Now segue from porn to big data understanding us better than our spouses or even ourselves by tracking our actions and activities, then around the bend add AR and you have a recipe for disaster when it comes to having emotionally intimate relationships.

When AI and next AR will be able to identify your deepest thoughts, feelings and desires in real time and then point you towards products, services and experiences that respond to them in real time, the impatience and frustration that you will experience when trying to have a real and intimate conversation with another human being won’t even make it onto the playing, or shall we say “relating,” field.

Although there might be some danger that AI and AR will exacerbate our already increasing impatience and loss of emotional connectedness with one another, there are positive aspects that it will offer as well even though they are not in the interpersonal arena.

One of the biggest misunderstandings about AR is that it expands reality. That misconception became clear to me when I recently heard a wonderful presentation by Jay Samit, author of Disrupt You! Master Personal Transformation, Seize Opportunity, and Thrive in the Era of Endless Innovation and Vice Chairman of Deloitte Digital at METal International, a community of media/entertainment/technology shakers and movers who help each other and society. Jay said that A.R. is not about expanding reality but about reducing and distilling it to better serve the specific wants, needs and desires of people. In essence it augments the connectedness we will be able to have with our environment and it with us.

So, for instance, if you have Diabetes, AR will enable you to walk into a supermarket and it will identify the special foods you should be eating.

You won’t have to wander around trying to do that on your own and becoming so frustrated that you’ll buy foods you shouldn’t eat just to deal with your aggravation. Furthermore you won’t even have to ask a clerk, who wouldn’t be able to tell you where to find such foods or send you down the wrong aisle.

Like pornography, our preference for AI’s and AR’s promised quick responsiveness compared to trying to have a conversation with another human being is also becoming pervasive. We are already witnessing it in many millennials who are becoming so used to texting that they can barely express, much less think of a meaningful compound sentence to say to each other. Instead, to deal with that intimacy ability deficit, many younger people are substituting games, fun and intensity.

When I think of the recent full solar eclipse, it’s as if intensity has eclipsed intimacy, excitement has eclipsed joy and Moore’s Law has eclipsed humanity.

However, there will also be positive aspects to using AI and AR for increasing relating in relationships.

Samit explained for instance how in the near future there will be special, increasingly stylish and affordable glasses that will enable you to listen to a person speaking a foreign language and again in close to real time you will be able to see subtitles in your language that tell you what they are saying.