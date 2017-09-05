Will Amazon Kill the Watch Party?

Every Game Everywhere

The dream of being able to consume any content from anywhere and at any time is getting closer with every passing day. The ability to binge watch shows on Netflix, Hulu, or any of the other streaming services has transformed the way we consume media. According to a 2015 study by Deloitte, U.S. consumers actually preferred to stream entertainment instead of watch live television. That was two years ago so one can only imagine the gap between fans of streaming versus live television has only widened.

Punchbowl.com Are football watch parties a thing of the past?

Subscriptions and Streaming of Live Sports

Live sports were thought to be heavily insulated against the convenience of streaming. There is no real substitute to following the action of a major sporting event as it is happening. Generally speaking, fans don’t go back and watch a game that has already been played. The major networks like CBS, NBC, Fox, and ABC all have contracts with professional and collegiate sports with DirecTV being the sole provider of the NFL Sunday Ticket. Without being a subscriber of the service and paying the subscription fee for the package, out of market NFL games aren’t available to the consumer. That isn’t entirely true as more websites provide fans with the best way to cut the cord and still enjoy their sports but for the most part out of market NFL games are unavailable without a subscription.

“There’s never been a better time to be a sports fan,” declared the Head of Sports Broadcast Partnerships at Twitter, Andrew Barg, during a panel discussion at last year’s SXSW. Twitter paid $10 million to stream some NFL games in 2016. This year Amazon paid $50 million for the rights to stream 10 Thursday Night NFL games in 2017. The loss of the NFL hasn’t deterred Twitter from continuing its investment in live sports, recently signing deals to stream an exclusive MLB program, Wimbledon highlights, a weekly live show of the Canadian Football League, and the National Women’s Hockey League. Twitter is also live streaming two home games for Old Dominion as well as 15 other C-USA games this college football season.

Tampa Bay Times Hockey fans in Tampa enjoying a watch party

Facebook is working to be able to stream live sports too. After partnering with Fox Sports to stream UEFA Champions League games, the social network has partnered with NBC to stream Premier League games. This is in addition to deals with Major League Soccer, MLB, and the World Surf League that Facebook already has in place.

FloSports who has been streaming niche sports like amateur wrestling and cheerleading recently added football games to their programming options. Subscribers will be able to view The Spring League which is an independent football league comprised of NFL and collegiate players as well as amateur football with USA Football, an official partner of the NFL. “FloFootball” is the 23rd vertical in the ever-expanding offerings of FloSports. The company has raised $30 million and on average gains 30,000 subscribers a month while logging over 24 million unique visitors, according to an article posted on Fortune earlier this year.

Another sports streaming service, FuboTv has raised $75 million since starting in 2014. With apps on iPhone, iPad, Android, AppleTV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku, FuboTv is able to deliver the sports fanatic video content of their favorite teams regardless of their location. After reaching agreements with Fox and NBC Universal, Fubo TV has over 50 channels of sports for subscribers.

The Gray Area of Streaming

Genii has developed a product called Cast that allows users to select and stream paid content between friends with the proper device and connection. Only one user needs to pay for the necessary subscription to host a streaming party. For sports fans, if one person has the NFL Sunday Ticket they can share it with up to five other people who can stream, chat, and even video chat around an out of market NFL game. Co-Founder, Frederic Robert refers to it “like you’re sitting next to someone on a sofa, but it’s a virtual sofa.”

SFGate.com Warriors fans attending a watch party

The Cast pushes the terms of use agreements for many sports subscriptions like the Sunday Ticket into a very gray area if not violating them completely but Robert’s excitement over a virtual sofa is disturbing to me as a sports fan. Isn’t one of the best parts of sports that it brings people together physically, whether it be at an actual game or gathered around a television at home or at the local sports bar?

Will Sports Connect Us in the Age of Streaming?

Doesn’t matter if the game is broadcast on Fox, NBC, CBS, or streamed through Amazon, Facebook, Twitter or some other streaming service, sports fans will still want to congregate in person and not on a “virtual couch.” Live sports have been thought of as the last defense against cord cutters but maybe live sports is really the last defense we have against a disconnected society with an ironically unprecedented number of tools designed to keep us connected.

The streaming of live sports and having games available anywhere on any device is more imminent than self-driving cars. It will happen and is really just a matter of time. When the network contracts expire for the four major sports in the U.S. it’s feasible to think Amazon or Facebook, or Twitter will win the rights to stream NFL, MLB, NBA, and/or NHL games. As streaming becomes more prevalent in the world of live sports and virtual couches created by Genii and similar companies, the need to watch live sports with fellow fans will become even more important.

http://blogs.pjstar.com/ Ohio State fans cheer their team to victory at a watch party

The Amazons, Facebooks, and Twitters will become the CBS, NBC, and ABCs of the streaming world. How awesome is it that we will be so connected and have so much data and entertainment at our fingertips that we become totally disconnected?