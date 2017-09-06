Will Better Liquidity Improve the Market for Luxury Goods? Blockchain Tech Makes it All Possible

Image Credit: Pixabay

How easy is it to sell a Patek Philippe watch? Or a Hermès handbag? Or a Cartier necklace? Or a Lamborghini Aventador, for that matter?

Turns out, it’s not necessarily easy to buy and sell luxury goods. For one, there is the question of authenticity, especially if the transaction is done on a personal basis and without the authentication of a reputable third party. Secondly, there is the question of liquidity. It’s not as easy to dispose of luxury items unless you have a reliable and verifiable secondary market for it. Otherwise, you risk losing the value by trying to trade an asset without a liquidity premium.

The Case for Tokenization

In a post on Hackernoon, Finance Professor Stephen McKeon cited the advantages of tokenizing assets, saying that liquidity is the driving force behind tokenizing assets like real property and even potentially valuable small items like baseball cards. For this purpose, blockchains are an ideal way to define and delineate ownership through tokens, as these can make assets more liquid and tradable.

Tokenization enables users to easily trade their goods as if these are cryptocurrency or cash. Tokens can correspond to real world goods, and the value thereof can also go up and down, depending on either the underlying value of the asset or the demand/supply dynamics.

However, for luxury goods, it’s not as simple as buying and selling an asset through tokens. There is always the challenge of verification and security. Yes, even if blockchains are inherently secure, there is always the off chance that luxury assets might be counterfeited or that a seller might renege on their supposedly smart contract. Then, of course, there is a risk that private keys would be stolen, along with the tokens that they correspond to.

Take for example the recent hacking incidents in which thousands of dollars worth of Ethereum ethers were stolen through security loopholes on the part of users. What more if these items correspond to goods valued at millions of dollars.

Tokenization With Some Central Authority

The luxury market does not easily warm up to high technology. For example, in the luxury market, where premium goods are traded, there is a certain preference toward trusted members of the community. Hence, patrons of luxury goods do not just purchase from just anywhere (as there is risk of counterfeits).

Here, a purely decentralized approach to the distributed ledger might not be the best one. This is where startups like Legolas will come in. The blockchain-powered platform works on the premise that a fully decentralized solution is an unrealistic solution. It involves the use of both a decentralized blockchain, plus a proprietary platform for verification.

“The verifiable blockchain neutralizes front-running and establishes a fair trading environment,” it describes on its whitepaper. Such verification is done through partnership with an established financial institution - Banqix Bank. The “fair crypto exchange” aims to neutralize “front running” and establish a fair trading environment.

A use case scenario for the centralized authority here would be to determine the authenticity and value of goods. And what’s best to valuate through this system than luxury goods?

It would be like consigning an item to Sotheby’s for independent valuation and private sale – only through cryptographic tokens.

Other Aspects of Centralization

It turns out that this is not the only industry that would benefit from a mix of decentralized blockchains and proprietary technology. In the banking system, there is also some benefit from having regulatory oversight or at least some centralized control even on supposedly distributed ledgers.

On Finance Magnates, Samiksa Seth writes that blockchains have “disruptive powers that could transform any process from a simple documentation to a complex cross-country settlement to be automated with just few clicks,” but that these would give the most benefit if there is a centralized system that can connect all banks across the globe, to ensure seamless transactions.

This concept, of course, is the reverse of the above-mentioned tokenization of real world goods, but nonetheless involving some central management for distributed technologies. There is still merit in having some form of oversight or regulation, especially if it is in the financial industry, where there is always the risk of fraud or failures without adequate controls.

In Conclusion