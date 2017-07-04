Will Brexit fire the starting gun on a pro-corporate, regressive shift in UK politics?

The general election might only have been a month ago, but the huge electoral upset caused by digital and doorstep campaigning already feels like a distant memory. May went to the polls believing she could deliver a decisive result that would create a secure foundation for the imminent Brexit negotiations. In fact, she achieved the exact opposite, further destabilising the government is she has tried to lead. But having tied herself to the regressive DUP to secure a majority, she has moved on to the Brexit negotiations regardless, starting formal negotiations this week. May is seemingly wedded to her Brexit vision at all costs.

The Tories - and May in particular - must now work out how their government will limp through some of the UK's most important diplomatic negotiations for decades. One thing remains truer now, however, than even prior to the election: the capacity of mass, people-powered movements to drive and shape political outcomes in this new era is even greater. They have also rarely been more important. For SumOfUs members, who work together to challenge the power of big business, May’s Brexit agenda is truly alarming. She may hope to foster a low regulation, low taxation haven on the edge of Europe, designed to attract corporations who care little for European Union rules while caring a great deal about European Union profits.

Like all similar processes, “Brexit”-ing will generate a supporting cast of thousands: lobbyists, lawyers and, of course, corporations themselves. For SumOfUs members, it is vital that this onslaught of corporate influence is counterbalanced with a clear, people-powered alternative to handing over the family silver to a series of corporate interests with little enthusiasm for anything other than the bottom line.

First amongst SumOfUs members’ priorities is to tackle the risk of pernicious trade and investment deals, made hurriedly to fend off the economic consequences of Brexit with little regard for the long-term impacts of the choices they contain. As the UK exits the EU, it will need to negotiate new trade deals on a bilateral basis, including one with the EU itself. Rumour has it that CETA and TTIP will serve as the blueprints. Members of the government have also been confidently predicting trade deals with a host of Commonwealth countries, including India, Australia and New Zealand. Top of the list, most worryingly, is the desire to secure a deal with Trump’s USA. There has even been talk of the UK joining NAFTA, if Trump’s administration succeeds in re-negotiating the notoriously pro-corporate trade pact.

For SumOfUs members, this commitment to "deals at any cost" is of grave concern. It re-opens the door to deals incorporating "investor state dispute settlement", a legal term for the system that allows corporations to sue governments who create legislation that would diminish their profits under the terms of a trade deal. Philip Morris used similar rules to sue Uruguay's government when it tried to ban tobacco advertising. There are fears these deals could open up the NHS, prisons and countless other public services to global corporations. Our standards for food safety and animal welfare could be undermined.

Perhaps even more distasteful, in their rush to create favourable trade conditions there is a very real risk that May’s government could end up appeasing Trump’s far-right administration. Not only does this imply that the UK’s leaders will looking the other way and doing a deal with a US President who shows every intention of undermining the human rights of the people living in his country, the same move could serve to further damage our relationships with the progressive, moderate governments of Europe.