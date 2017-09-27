Will & Grace & Roy Moore & the Hearts and Minds of America

The same week Alabama Republicans almost certainly sent Roy Moore to the U.S. Senate, NBC put the sitcom Will & Grace back on the air.

NBC Eric McCormack as Will Truman and :Debra Messing as Grace Adler.

Some things are just too serendipitous to be coincidence.

Roy Moore presents himself, and proudly so, as a hard-core opponent of LGBT rights – a position, he has said, that his evangelical Christian faith requires him to take.

Youtube Roy Moore.

He was removed from the Alabama Supreme Court twice, the second time for refusing to follow the U.S. Supreme Court decision affirming the legality of gay marriage.

In a 2005 CNN interview, he said “homosexual conduct should be illegal” and likened it to bestiality.

Will and Grace, which returns to television Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET, has taken a different perspective on LGBT matters.

In its original run, 1998-2006, it became one of the first TV shows whose lead characters were entirely matter-of-fact about being gay.

Eric McCormack’s Will Truman and Sean Hayes’s Jack McFarland, the two male leads, were and are both gay. That fact has fueled endless jokes on the show, not one of which has ever pointed a finger and said, “Hey, this is weird.”

Abetted by the show’s two female leads, Debra Messing as Grace Adler and Megan Mullaly as Karen Walker, Will & Grace from the beginning shrugged off the sexuality issue and said so what, we’re here, get used to it.

Will & Grace has had an interesting relationship with social-political and cultural issues in general. Much of its humor has always been rooted there, yet it has never stepped onto a soapbox.

The way the writers handle the 11-year gap since the original Will & Grace finale in 2006 underscores that point, as a series of self-aware one-liners catapult the storyline into Donald Trump’s America.

One of the running riffs in the first episode is that despite backlash to LGBT progress, a whole lot of people in respectable positions, like Congress and the Secret Service, are in fact gay.

Joke in point: Will is writing a protest letter to his local congressman over the gutting of environmental protection regulations. He and Jack are also noticing how cute this congressman looks, despite his regressive politics.

This isn’t just a political joke. It’s a Will-and-Jack pop culture joke, underscored when Jack says to Will, “You want to hook up with a power gay. It’s called an Anderson Cooper. It used to be called an Elton John.”

But Trump and his Base are hard to resist for long. Shortly thereafter, a (gay) Secret Service agent casually remarks to Jack, “Our job’s actually easier now. The nut jobs we protected the last president from are this guy’s biggest supporters.”

It’s also irresistible for the writers to make the wealthy and oblivious Karen, who has always disdained those with less money and lower social status, a friend of Melania Trump.

This connection lands Grace a White House job that probably wouldn’t stand up to a strict plausibility test, but sets up an amusing series of Trump gags and a chance for Grace to do some moral soul-searching that takes her, well, exactly where we’d expect.

NBC Megan Mullaly, Eric McCormack, Debra Messing and Sean Hayes back on the job.

None of this makes Will & Grace into a political lecture. It’s a sitcom. It’s entertainment, and we watch not for the politics of these characters as much as for their comic chemistry.

The same will not be said of Roy Moore, who barring some political earthquake will be elected to the U.S. Senate in December.