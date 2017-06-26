Will My Low GPA Block Me From Getting a Job Offer at Google?

Answer by Eric Jang, Research Engineer at Google Brain, on Quora:

It’s possible to get a job at Google with awesome coding skills but a low GPA.

Good coding skills but low GPA on a CS resume is kind of like having an unattractive Tinder profile*, but a really interesting and witty bio. You can still get in, but it will still come across as a bit of a red flag and inexperienced recruiters may just ignore you automatically. Nothing personal.

You can still get into Google, if the recruiter is experienced enough to see past the “template of what a Google candidate should look like”. If you get a strong referral from someone inside the company who can vouch for your skills, then none of this resume stuff really matters.

Coding competitions, open source projects, GPA, and the contents on your resume don’t matter** after you pass the initial screening process and proceed to technical interviews. GPA only matters to the extent that you are either given a chance to interview or not.

Having Open Source projects is really attractive to tech companies. The equivalent in my Tinder analogy would be guys who take pictures with their cute dogs.

My answer pertains broadly to most Silicon Valley tech companies, including Google, Facebook, etc. Cultural norms differ for tech firms on the east coast - some places are very selective and can afford to choose from “perfect package” candidates. I’m not condoning that this is the right system, but tech companies are always working hard to improve their interview pipeline and see how to get fairer estimation of a candidates ability.

*Tinder is a popular online dating app.

**They can matter if the candidate is on the fence for level assignment, project assignment, or getting in/being rejected, but interview performance plays a much larger factor.