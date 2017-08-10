Will Samsung become Sony 2.0?

Steve Jobs once said that “innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower.” For the past few decades, one of Apple’s greatest competitors – Samsung – has embodied this truism by creating highly sought-after technology products and becoming one of the most successful companies in the world. But uncertainty at the top of this massive technology firm and a political tidal shift in its home country of South Korea has cast doubt on Samsung’s position as leader in innovation.

Samsung has long been the envy of many of its rivals. From becoming the world’s largest mobile phone maker in 2012 to leading the way with LCD manufacturing in the ‘90s, Samsung has led the world in major technology innovations. But this momentum is facing serious headwinds – most notably, recent developments in South Korea and questionable conduct by its leadership.

To start, Jay Y Lee, the son of the ailing chairman Lee Kun-Hee who is widely seen as the man groomed to lead the family-run enterprise, is on trial for charges including bribery and embezzlement in a scandal that led to the ouster of President Park Geun-hye. Make no mistake, the future of South Korea’s most valuable company is inextricably linked to the outcome of this case. Distractions and leadership uncertainties caused by these investigations among Samsung’s executives could make it hard for them to sustain the company’s global leadership. A telling development is the reshuffling of the company’s North American senior management team amid the former President and CEO of Samsung North America’s decision to join Nokia’s leadership team.

The prospect of Jay Y. Lee remaining incarcerated is certainly creating internal challenges but the company faces external threats as well. South Korea’s new president, Moon Jae-in, vows to aggressively pursue new business reforms and Samsung’s connections to the disgraced President Park makes it a likely target of President Moon.

The threats to Samsung aren’t just coming from boardroom angst and the Blue House; they’re also coming from the company’s largest foreign competitors. Apple, Sony, Huawei and others all continue to release new successful products and are eagerly attempting to capture Samsung’s market share in smart phones, VR, and televisions.

Japan’s Sony, in particular, is keenly aware of how quickly a rival can take advantage when downturns occur. Sony Electronics lost out on what some have referred to as the “Tech Parade” due to many of the same problems Samsung could face if its current circumstances continue. Sony, once a paragon of success in the technology industry, spiraled downward as a result of missed opportunities and a leadership vacuum. When Sony’s dominate position began to wane low-cost manufacturers from South Korea, China, and other nations began to undercut Sony and siphon market share in the high-end electronics sphere. Fast forward to today – it experienced a recent seven year decline in profit and its annual losses have reached as high as $6.4 billion.

With what some have dubbed the “Trial of the Century” haunting their leadership, Samsung’s future trajectory is at a crossroads. Competitors from Apple to Huawei, with countless other low-cost manufacturers in between, are waiting to strike as the company’s status as a preeminent global innovator is in jeopardy. Less clear is how the new Korean government will proceed in prosecuting business leaders and implementing reforms that could have far reaching economic ramifications if Samsung were to experience a fate like that of Sony’s nearly a decade ago. Samsung currently accounts for 15% of South Korea’s entire economy.

While shareholders at Samsung may not yet be experiencing any related pains yet, they could in the not-too-distant future. If Samsung becomes Sony 2.0, the pain will be felt deeply. With the company mired in scandal and reforms from the government imminent, it remains unclear whether Samsung can continue to effectively channel its focus and continue to innovate at a high level. Or in Steve Jobs’ words, only time will tell whether Samsung continues as a leader or a follower. Much will depend on the policies and posture of President Moon. The world is watching.