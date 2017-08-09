Will Smith And James Corden Get Jiggy With It In 'Carpool Karaoke' Series Premiere

The first six minutes of the premiere episode of “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” is here, and from the looks of it, it’s going to make fans very happy.

“Late Late Show” host James Corden and megastar actor/rapper Will Smith belt out classics like “Gettin’ Jiggy With It” and “Boom! Shake the Room” while carpooling together.

The series, which was originally announced last summer, will be available exclusively on Apple Music. A trailer for the upcoming season showed how the hugely popular segment, which began on Cordon’s CBS show, would be expanded for a streaming series.

Cordon won’t always appear as the driver, and the program won’t always take place in the car. While the beginning of the premiere episode featured Cordon driving Smith around, a preview of the rest of the episode showed the pair crashing a wedding and singing in a helicopter.

Upcoming guest stars include Ariana Grande, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Billy Eichner, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Alba, LeBron James, Shaq and more.