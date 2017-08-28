Smith and Jeff told Rolling Stone in 2015 they were planning their first studio album together since “Code Red” was released in 1993, but haven’t released any new music since. Their last song together was 1998′s “Lovely Daze.”

“I wanted to make a song that allowed people to let their light shine,” Smith told the Livewire Festival crowd, according to People magazine. “We all have an inner light and sometimes this world. … People can say stuff to you and tell you you can’t do, and you know you can, but when they tell you that it kinda knocks you down a bit, right, so I wanted to make a record that reminded each and every one of y’all to let your light shine.”