Will the Blacklist Bring "This Side of Freedom" to the Big Screen?

Being an activist is not an easy job to have. Long hours, low pay and not much in the way of satisfaction because change does not come easy or often. I have fought tooth and nail for many years trying to save lives and put a human face on the drug war.

My story starts when I was six months old when my father, in a drunken stupor hung me out of the window of a fourth floor apartment. I realized at that point, while hanging upside down, that my life was not going to be easy. What followed was a tough life that I detailed in two memoirs. The first was 15 to Life: How I Painted my Way to Freedom which spoke of my single mistake that put me in a maximum security prison to serve a life sentence. It was there I discovered my talent as an artist and used my skills to paint my way to freedom.

When released I went on a rescue mission using my skills to save those I left behind and change the draconian drug laws in the United States. I recently wrote about those years in a new memoir This Side of Freedom: Life after Clemency. I wrote this book because I wanted to address the need to have a book that would provide information about returning to society after serving a longtime in prison. Carrying the stigma of being an ex-offender is often debilitating, from being denied employment and housing, to not knowing how to establish healthy relationships, life becomes exceedingly difficult. In addition, maintaining that freedom is no easy task with the haunting memories of past imprisonment.

I realized that after serving a tremendous amount of time in prison upon release my prison life was deeply rooted into my present existence. I had a decade of life in an environment where survival mechanisms and behaviors were hardwired into daily existence. Being hardwired for survival was a good thing in prison it had saved my life many times. In the free world though, it was another matter, especially when these mechanisms would surface suddenly and without warning. The tools that were once lifesaving had become a tremendous burden to me as I tried to get my life back together

In support of my cause the brilliant asha bandele, author of several books, including her award winning Prisoners Wife wrote:

“Anthony Papa's work, beginning with his incredible paintings, continuing with his ground-breaking memoir, 15 to Life, and now this new offering, This Side of Freedom, is almost single-handedly documenting one of the greatest civil and human rights disruptions in our nation's history: the human destruction caused by the war on drugs policies. Papa brings us, in living color and painful authenticity, what these gross violations of human rights do to the spirit, but more, how the spirit can still soar despite mountains of adversity. His is truly a hero's journey and one we should all take with him".

To continue my journey and to speak out against mass incarceration and the drug war I wrote a screenplay about my life and sent it to several producers including Adrian Greiner. Richard Johnson of the NY Post wrote about this in his June 25th column and said:

"Tony Papa who became an advocate against the war on drugs is trying to get Adrian Grenier to star in the story of his life. “This Side of Freedom”. Papa sent the Entourage star his screenplay and Grenier wrote back Love it. I could play you for sure. "

After this I sent my screenplay to the Blacklist for review. According to Wikipedia the Blacklist is an annual survey of the "most liked" motion picture screenplays not yet produced. It has been published every year since 2005 on the second Friday of December by Franklin Leonard.

My screenplay was evaluated and rated by a professional script reader who said:

“while the story is captivating and personally moving, the greatest hindrance is that it still reads much like a memoir and not enough like a visual screenplay. Also, with the author’s large body of artistic work, it would help tremendously to have more visual descriptions of his art to understand his perspective on the nightmarish elements of the prison bleeding into his work. On a second large note, the dialogue does not feel natural for many of the characters who speak on the nose and all have the same inflection and cadence of speech despite being from different socio-economic backgrounds, guard’s vs prisoners, etc. Set mostly in the gritty world of a prison, this inspirational story will likely attract producers and talent and might fit well on a made-for-HBO type platform.”