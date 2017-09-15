Will the Machine Learning Bubble Burst?

When will the deep learning bubble burst? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Andrew Ng, Co-founder of Coursera; Adjunct Professor at Stanford, on Quora:

There was a lot of hype about electricity about 100 years ago. That particular bubble still hasn’t burst yet and we find electricity pretty useful!

More seriously, because deep learning is already creating tons of value—it’s used in web search, advertising, speech recognition, recommender systems, and many more—it is clearly here to stay. Deep learning, plus more broadly other AI tools (graphical models, planning, KR, etc.), now has a clear path to transforming industry after industry. Its impact will be felt well beyond the tech world.

Nonetheless, I think outside the core technical community, there are some overinflated expectations about “sentient AI”; I’ve also spoken with CEOs that seemed to think AI could be panacea to all their technical problems. So there is some unnecessary froth around deep learning, and I hope these smaller bubbles will burst—the sooner the better—before they have time to grow bigger.