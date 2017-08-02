Will the Trump Administration Address the GCC-North Korea Nexus?

This article was co-authored by Dr. Theodore Karasik (@TKarasik).

Several recent articles on North Korea’s relationship with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states have drawn this Northeast Asian country into an ongoing crisis within the bloc. From Washington’s perspective, GCC-North Korea relations threaten to undermine US efforts to isolate Pyongyang and squeeze it economically in response to its belligerent behavior marked by the recent testing of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Pyongyang’s interest in the Arabian Peninsula states dates back to the Cold War. Despite Washington’s efforts to isolate North Korea, the Hermit Kingdom’s ties with GCC member states have only deepened over the past twenty years.

In May 1992, Oman became the first GCC member to establish diplomatic ties with North Korea, formally known as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK). Until that point, the North Korean regime had poor relations with the pro-Western conservative sheikdoms of the Arabian Peninsula. From the 1950s until the Soviet Union’s implosion in 1991, Pyongyang had a highly ideological foreign policy in the Arab world, partnering with and supporting the socialist/Marxist republics of Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Syria, and South Yemen. In fact, the DPRK worked with other communist powers and Arab nationalist states to sponsor the Dhofar rebels who fought to overthrow Oman’s Al Said rulers and install a second Marxist regime in the southern Arabian Peninsula.