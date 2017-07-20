Will Trump and Putin Establish a New World Order or a New Cold War?

Fake News or a U.S – Russian Allegiance

News of a second meeting between Trump and Putin has hit the wires with the markets and, quite likely Republican voters, somewhat bewildered, joining the ranks of the G20 Summit dinner guests, whom were quite likely watching in disbelief as the U.S President BFF’d the Russian President.

The debate over how long the conversation lasted is somewhat of a moot point, Trump’s desire or, at least, intent of spending more time with Putin than other world leaders yet another clear signal to the world that the U.S is no longer interested in maintaining and continuing the accord with its allies as presidents before him had done.

How the markets should react to the least popular president in modern times, whom has decided to befriend, not only enemy number 1, but also a Russian President who has had a blatant disregard for treaties and more?

It wasn’t long ago that Putin decided to influence events in the Ukraine, an example of just how weak world leaders were, unable to respond to the Russian acts with anything other than sanctions, which hurt the Russian oligarchs more than perhaps Putin himself.

For now, the markets are fixated with the Obamacare Repeal Bill, Trump’s ability to alienate party members leading to his failings at delivering on the most important of his campaign pledges, the repeal Bill.

The equity and currency markets have shown little interest in the second of one-on-ones, during last month’s G20, with Trump Junior already in hot water over alleged collusion with the Russians during the election campaign.

Trump senior’s denial of any knowledge of such a meeting is doubtful however, the U.S President having been hands on in all aspects of the campaign last year and the developing relationship making more sense by the day.

So, has the clandestine collusion been ongoing from before the start of the Presidential Election campaign and is Trump’s BFF a recent development or perhaps one that the U.S President has been harvesting for some time.

Trump’s decision to leave the Russian President on ice until the G20 could be interpreted in two ways. Either Trump wanted to make it as unapparent as possible that a relationship exists, or the media is reading too much into the private conversation, the content of which may never be known, though time will tell whether Trump is keeping his friends close and his enemies closer.

It’s been a flip flopping relationship from a distance and there has never been two nations more misaligned in terms of policy and let’s not forget the cold war…

Sanctions have ultimately hurt the Russians however and, if Trump wants to saddle up with Russia, Putin has nothing to lose and everything to gain should the relationship blossom.

From Trump’s perspective, he may view China as America’s greatest threat and also the greatest threat to world peace, with China perhaps more of a mega power than a super power and the U.S President has not been subtle in ruffling China’s feathers of late as the latest talks between the world’s largest economies breaking up on Wednesday. The U.S continued berate China over trade imbalances, which ultimately led to a scheduled news conference that has being cancelled.

America First

If Trump wants to put America first, he’s certainly getting up close and personal, but he’s also going to need some help. Differences of opinion between China and the U.S, with the list getting longer, suggests that the two will likely have a frosty relationship, while Trump is in office at least, which would provide some logic to Trump’s collusion with the Russian President. While neither can handle China alone, united is an altogether different story, particularly with Russia sharing borders.

The surprise by other world leaders during the G20 Summit dinner will unlikely dissipate any time soon as Europe looks to develop relations with China, economic prosperity the agenda, as Trump turns his back on the EU and even one of American’s longest allies, the UK.

With the exception of O&G deals with the Russians, there’s been little interest by Europe in particular to build closer ties with Putin, which suggests that we could be seeing the beginning of a great divide and a new world order.

Trump’s predecessors attempted to ensure that there was no Russian ascendency, but as we are seeing with the Healthcare Bill, trade agreements and the mass of executive orders signed upon entering office, a dismantling of what has come before appears to be Trump’s greatest ambition, in what will certainly be a legacy, regardless of success.

Without knowing what had been discussed during the hour long or brief conversation, depending on which version of the events you choose to believe, it’s speculative at best and certainly debatable whether there is something more sinister going on between the arched rivals of old.

A New World Order

Trump may well be looking to give the U.S the upper hand in a power play that has seen China rise to meteoric levels in both economic and military, but is a U.S – Russian going to be acceptable to Republican voters, America’s allies and even America’s enemies, who have yet to show themselves.

There is three and a half years remaining in Trump’s presidency and, assuming that the least popular president of modern times is not re-elected, Trump will likely to leave the Oval Office with a Cold War of far greater magnitude to deal with than seen in history.

Putin is certainly unlikely to be going anywhere anytime soon and as for the Chinese, China’s policies are generally consistent, irrespective of who sits at the helm, so we may see the U.S and Russia collusion limit China’s powers for now, but how will Trump’s successor be able to manage what will likely be a diplomatic disaster of immense magnitude, pulling back from a forged Russian-American allegiance, whilst trying to restore what little there had been between China and the U.S.

One can only imagine how things would unfold in the years to come, but Putin will certainly feel betrayed and China may just take advantage of any such betrayal... It does sound like a Cold War in the making, though this time it won’t just be Russia that the U.S will need to keep an eye on, but also China and the allies it manages to sweep up along the way.

Putin has time on his hands, form an allegiance, make all the promises needed to get to rub shoulders with the world’s largest economy and gather as much fruit as possible before winter sets in. It’s not going to last and Putin will be all too aware and will therefore be incentivized to be a friend as the prize being Russia’s return to centre stage and an end to the economic battering it has been given as a result of the sanctions imposed following the events in Ukraine back in 2014.

If it does play out as some may fear, the next question would be on which side members of the G20 and beyond would sit, China or the U.S – Russian Allegiance that may become referred to as the U.S.R…

Obviously the Far East would be ill-advised to go against the Chinese, which would leave Japan and Taiwan out in the cold, though Japan would have little choice but to side with the U.S President else face the prospect of falling into the hands of the Chinese. Britain, normally a trusted ally of the U.S, may also think twice about joining a U.S.R alliance, further isolation after leaving the EU likely to be an economic disaster, which leaves Israel in a sensitive situation as well.

Foreign Policy Shifts or Status Quo

The reality is that few nations would likely be willing to break down diplomatic relations developed over decades in the interest of salvaging what will be construed as a blip in U.S – Global ties, assuming of course that it all ends in tears and Trump doesn’t salvage middle America and give America back to its people. This was almost certainly the reason behind the disbelief on the faces of G20 leaders at the Summit dinner, the prospects of a new world order and then a dismantling, not to dissimilar to the one that Trump is currently engaged in, a threat to the borders of many developed nations once Trump has turned out the lights. But there is one other thing that world leaders will have to consider and that is, Trump’s successor and voters will know who their friends are and everybody’s friend is nobody’s friend, so how leaders play the game will dictate how embedded a new world order would be.

So, while world leaders will watch closely how relations develop between Trump and Putin, the real issue will be on what’s next, with few if any likely to believe that such an allegiance will last beyond the current U.S President and many will be hoping it fails before it starts, such an outcome the most favourable for those looking for geo-political stability.