Will Universities Keep Up With Their Fancy New Buildings?

In the 1960s Columbia University in the City of New York had plans to tear down Morningside Park – a nearby mini-warzone of a city park somewhat adjacent to Harlem – in order to build a state-of-the-art natatorium. Local residents and politicians were, legitimately, uproarious about the plans, which inadequately addressed community concerns and failed to engender community partnerships. What ensued were the protests of 1968, both, a blemish in Columbia’s history and a lesson not only to Columbia but also to major research institutions situated in large urban areas across the country.

Columbia has since worked vigorously to invest in and support its residential and business communities. Universities such as Yale in New Haven, Penn in Philadelphia, and USC in Los Angeles, have taken a few pages out of Columbia’s book of urban planning’s pitfalls and successes, and have increased their own investments in and collaborations with their respective neighbors. Columbia’s unfurling Manhattanville campus, a ~7 billion investment in the university’s near-future, reveals architectural features like lofty windows, sprawling atriums, and smooth surfaces, all conveying senses of transparency, connectedness, and communal sustainability (a stark and much-evolved contrast to the current campus, with its structurally imposing buildings and fortress-like gates).

Meanwhile, universities across the globe are doing very much the same thing – erecting buildings that appear to uniquely embrace their unique surroundings, while shaping their campuses to adopt and champion the future of higher education, despite the staggering debt they are incurring. According to research conducted by the Center for Studies in Higher Education at the University of California, Berkeley, this building boom has helped to more than double public-university and community-college debt in the U.S. to ~$151 billion.

This is all very fine and good, the billions in debt notwithstanding, but how will these newly fashioned and extended campuses better prepare students for life and work after college?

Exactly what (and how) will students be learning in these new buildings?

More specifically, how will students be prepared to enter the contemporary workforce, with or without these new buildings?

And what are the universities’ plans to embolden and support their students in the universities’ efforts to partner and collaborate with their respective communities in the digital age (as opposed to, say, in the 1960s)?

Unlike the schools’ fancy new buildings and sustainability projects, the answers to these questions are less prescribed and far less apparent.

Many colleges default to their self-proclaimed top-notch career services, for example; but students seem to have a different viewpoint on said services. The data appears to validate the students’ take. According to a Gallup-Purdue Index Report released late last year, only 17% of 11,000 students surveyed agreed that their college’s career services were “very helpful.” Meanwhile, 17% claimed that their interactions with career services weren’t helpful at all. Factor in today’s climate of underemployment among Millennials , in addition to major brands’ increasing demand for work experience – even for entry-level positions – and it’s no wonder that graduates today are frustrated with and, in some cases, regretful of their pricey educations.

Internships might go a long way, but they are few and far between; and opportunities for experiential learning – the learning phenomenon du jour – remain troublingly scarce. Internships, whether paid or unpaid, mostly go to students of means (funny how that happens); while many professors and instructors today still don’t know how to implement experiential learning into their course criteria, assuming they’re even encouraged to. Both shortcomings are a shame, particularly the latter.

Experiential learning, which, in its essence, is exactly what the phrase infers – learning through experience – is evolving from more than just a trend. Many online programs, including working professional programs, and even some traditional universities, such as Northeastern University, have embraced experiential learning as integral (or soon-to-be integral) to their curriculums. Education technology organizations and companies such as LearnLaunch, a Boston-based Edtech accelerator, along with one of its current cohort companies, Riipen, a Vancouver-based experiential learning upstart that triangulates students with academia and industry via an online marketplace that connects educators and their learners with both, mom-and-pop and Fortune 500 companies alike, are seizing the opportunity to elevate higher education in today’s competitive environment. Schools that place an emphasis on experiential learning will, themselves, likely gain a competitive edge among cross-admits who, in turn, will one day become happy, hiring alumni. (So the hypothesis goes.)

Perhaps most compelling is the opportunity for campus-based universities to integrate experiential learning in order to partner with and benefit local businesses. There’s no reason why students at a university’s business school can’t develop marketing strategies for, say, nearby restaurants, or why students at the engineering school can’t develop systems solutions recommendations for budding businesses located right down the block from any given college quad or major university walkway. Just think, what could have happened if Columbia had this as an option fifty years ago?

Thanks in large part to the digital age, colleges have more and more tools and resources at their disposal; while students have the time and growing hunger to hone marketable skills. So what’s preventing academia in particular from taking advantage of solutions and platforms that are currently available (many at negligible costs)? Is it bureaucracy? Pedantry? Hubris? Ignorance? Laziness? Fear?

The beautiful new buildings notwithstanding, it’s difficult to fully ascertain the commitments and advancements made by universities in their respective (and combined) ushering in of the future of education. The schools that learn how to plainly explain, not to mention effectively execute, their plans and endeavors will undoubtedly be the ones filling their cutting-edge buildings with tomorrow’s best and brightest. The schools that fail to progress will almost certainly be left with little more than pretty, empty, costly edifices – appendages to the future pages of regrettable, albeit preventable, oversights in Columbia’s book of urban planning. Let’s hope those pages are few.