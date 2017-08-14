Will U.S. Cities Deliver on Paris?

The first of three parts.

An old Japanese proverb comes to mind in regard to the world’s response to global climate change: “Vision without action is a daydream”. Will the nations that signed on to the Paris climate accord meet their carbon-cutting commitments?

The same question applies in the United States. Since Donald Trump decided to pull out of the Paris pact, there has been a burst of good intentions and promises from American cities, states, businesses, investors, and educational institutions. They have resolved to fulfill the commitment President Obama made to the international community – a reduction of up to 26% or more in U.S. carbon emissions by 2025 compared to 2005.

Center for Climate and Energy Solutions Thirty-four states and the District of Columbia have or are developing climate action plans, according to the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions. Alaska and Hawaii, not shown here, are among them.

At the international level, progress has not been encouraging, according to one team of analysts. Writing in the journal Nature, they report that the world’s major industrialized countries – the source of most current emissions -- are not yet delivering on the promises they made in Paris.

“No major advanced industrialized country is on track to meet its pledges to control the greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change,” the authors of the article conclude. “Wishful thinking and bravado are eclipsing reality.”

Will the same be true for “sub-nationals” In the United States? Do they have the resources and political will to follow through on their intentions? Will future mayors or governors reverse the commitments their cities and states have made?

These questions are not new. To lay a foundation for this three-part series, we’ll need to review the recent history of America’s role in nations’ efforts to mitigate global warming.

This is not the first time the United States government has been the outlier in an international climate agreement. In 1997, the Clinton White House participated in the creation of the Kyoto Protocol, which established the first legally binding limits on carbon emissions by industrial countries. Congress refused to recommend ratification of the Protocol, however, and passed a resolution that the United States should not be part of any treaty that did not also cover developing nations.

America’s mayors stepped up. In 2005, then-Mayor Greg Nickels of Seattle launched the Mayors Climate Action Agreement in which cities promised to comply with the Protocol’s targets, cutting their carbon emissions 7% below 1990 levels by 2012. By 2013, more than a thousand cities signed up. That year, President Barack Obama issued a national climate action plan.

By 2015, an analysis of data from 116 local governments found that if they achieved their goals, the combined reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 would be the equivalent of closing 86 coal-fired power plants. In December 2015, the Obama Administration joined nearly 200 nations to create the Paris climate accord, the result of more than 20 years of international negotiations.

During the 2016 election campaign, Trump vowed to “cancel” the Paris agreement. Shortly after his election, nearly 50 U.S. mayors representing more than 70 cities sent him a letter challenging him to partner with them on fighting climate change. “While we are prepared to forge ahead even in the absence of federal support, we know that if we stand united on this issue, we can make change that will resonate for generations," they wrote. "We have no choice and no room to doubt our resolve. The time for bold leadership and action is now.”

Then last June 1, Trump announced that he would withdraw the United States from the Paris agreement, even though 60% of the American people wanted us to remain a signatory.

Mayors stepped up again. More than 1,200 mayors, corporations, universities and investors signed an open letter to the international community, letting it know “We Are Still In”. In other words, sub-national governments and organizations in the U.S. would continue aggressive action to help the world keep global warming to no more than 2oC above preindustrial temperatures. At the time of their announcement, the state and local leaders who signed the pledge represented 120 million Americans and business participants contributed more than $6 trillion to the economy. “The signers all understand that the Paris Agreement is a blueprint for job creation, stability and global prosperity,” their news release said.

There is no question that a serious effort by cities is critical to the success of the Paris agreement. Cities are said to be responsible for 70% of the world’s energy-related carbon emissions. John Coequyt, the Sierra Club’s director of federal and international climate campaigns, notes "If cities take this seriously, they can be huge drivers of progress without any real support from national governments."

But there are skeptics who doubt that America’s mayors will follow through on their latest promises. They base their skepticism on the lack of results from the agreement Mayor Nickels launched in 2005. When mayors were polled on progress at the end of 2013, only 106 responded with certainty that their emissions had been reduced.

Todd Meyers is the environmental director of the Washington Policy Center in Seattle where the Mayor’s Climate Action Agreement was launched. In a piece published by the conservative website National Review Online, Meyers wrote, “When Kyoto’s 2012 carbon-reduction deadline arrived...virtually all these cities had failed to live up to the pledge their mayors had made, missing the Kyoto targets badly...Yet rather than holding politicians accountable for these failures, environmental groups actually praised the new promises.”

A former director of the energy division in Washington D.C, Sam Brooks, also splashed some cold water on the credibility of mayoral promises. He blogged, “The idea that cities are leading on climate change is applauded over and over and over. There’s just one problem. It’s not actually happening.”

Brooks contends that much of the progress cities cite on emission reductions and renewable energy is the result of state and national, not local, action. He points out that state renewable energy standards and federal tax credits have driven the growth in solar and wind power, while federal vehicle efficiency standards are largely responsible for reductions in transportation emissions.

Brooks acknowledges that cities can play a vital role in advancing clean energy technologies. Several have delivered on their plans, but many more must. “With the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris accord, city contributions are needed more than ever,” Brooks wrote. “But it’s time to stop with the empty platitudes and face reality. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”