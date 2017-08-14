Will U.S. Cities Deliver on Paris?

The second of three parts.

United Nations Former Vice President Al Gore is on the road again to promote his latest film about global climate change.

If optimism alone could solve the world’s growing climate crisis, all we would need is Al Gore. Through years of big ups and big downs in the international response to global warming, Gore has not wavered in his confidence that we will meet the challenge.

Last week, for example, Gore said he believes that Donald Trump’s decision to drop out of the Paris climate agreement was actually a good thing because it energized all the nations, governments and businesses that know global warming is not only very real, but also dangerous, costly and already underway.

"The entire world the next day re-doubled their commitments to the Paris agreement and in the U.S, the governors of our largest states and hundreds of mayors, thousands of business leaders all stood up to fill the gap and said 'We are still in the Paris agreement,'" Gore said on Reuters Television.

But is optimism warranted? The mission reduction goals adopted by American states, cities and businesses are aspirations, not deeds. And even if our subnational governments and organizations make substantial progress, Trump has the ability to neutralize if not negate it. For example, he is trying to reignite domestic coal combustion by blocking the limits on carbon emissions that Obama’s EPA developed for power plants.

The coal industry still faces stiff competition from cheaper and cleaner natural gas in the U.S., so Trump supports the export of our most carbon-intensive fossil fuel to other countries. U.S. coal exports were nearly 60% higher in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year. One of the latest export deals for which Trump claims some credit is the sale of 700,000 tons of Appalachian coal for power production in Ukraine.

Photo courtesy of Creative Commons U.S. coal exports are growing. Will the emissions these exports create negate state and local efforts to reduce global carbon pollution?

Under international protocols, the carbon pollution from that coal will be counted against Ukraine rather than the United States, but that doesn’t matter to the atmosphere. Ukraine’s pollution will exacerbate climate change in the U.S. and everywhere else. In addition, we will still have the domestic environmental and public health impacts that result from extracting, processing and transporting coal, including the stuff that will be burned elsewhere.

This is not to say there is no good news or cause for celebration. Wind and solar power in the United States hit a new milestone in March by generating 10% of the nation’s electricity for the first time. In June, more than 250 members of the U.S. Conference of Mayors signed a resolution supporting 100% renewable energy by 2035. Counties, big corporations and universities have made a similar pledge. By one count, more than 35 U.S. cities have adopted 100% clean energy goals and five already generate all of their energy from renewables.

More promising news comes from the global investment firm Morgan Stanley. It expects the United States to meet President Obama’s goal to cut carbon emissions as much as 28% compared to 2005 and to do it five years early, in 2020 rather than 2025. Not even Donald Trump or the fossil energy lobby can stop it, the firm says.

That’s because renewable energy technologies like solar and wind power “are hurtling towards a level of (global) ubiquity where not even politics can hinder them.” Since renewables are rapidly becoming the cheapest way to produce electricity, economics rather than public policies will be the primary driver of their market penetration.

So, there are reasons for hope, but I apply a tougher test to optimism. Optimism will be justified when nations, cities and businesses deliver on their clean energy and carbon-cutting goals. We will have reason for optimism in the United States when voters and the courts stop the Trump Administration from its assault on necessary environmental regulations and when we help other nations meet their electric needs with carbon-free renewable resources rather than coal.