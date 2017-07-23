Will We Turn Our Back on Earth?

Weather Underground

National Aeronautics and Space Administration The map at top shows Weather Underground’s forecast of U.S. temperatures for July 23, 2017. The map at bottom is NASA’s projection of world temperatures in 2100, using a combination of historical measurements and simulations from the best available climate models.

The dog days of summer have come on with a vengeance this year for millions of Americans. The heat arrived early and began shattering records across entire regions. If last summer is any indication, record-breaking heat is not over yet. Last July and August were the hottest months ever recorded.

As we crank up our air conditioners and hunt for shade, we are reminded again about the Trump Administration’s negligent approach to global climate change. It goes like this: First, ban the words from the federal lexicon in hopes that people stop thinking about it; second, stop funding climate science because what we don’t know won’t hurt us.

However, not even the President of the United States can deny that it’s hot and getting hotter. By mid-April, NOAA recorded nearly 28,000 incidents in which heat (warm highs and lows) tied or broke records around the nation. In June, temperatures topped 120 degrees in some Southwestern cities and exceeded 100 degrees in many others across Arizona, Nevada and California. In Tempe, AZ, a pet store handed out free paw booties so dogs wouldn’t burn their feet on the pavement.

In the Midwest and Northeast United States, temperatures climbed as much as 20 degrees above average. By mid-July, Boston recorded its third heat wave of the year as temperatures exceeded 90 degrees for the eleventh time.

Heat waves are not merely an uncomfortable inconvenience. As we know, people can die when Mother Nature has a fit. It turns out that the most violent weather -- tornadoes, hurricanes and floods – is not the deadliest. The most lethal weather is the heat waves that creep up on us by degrees. More than 600 people die in the United States every year because of extreme heat, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Heat causes more fatalities than hurricanes, lightning, tornadoes, floods and earthquakes combined.

Fortunately, we are able to anticipate deadly heat waves and learn more about them thanks to the Earth scientists at NASA and the weather people at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). NASA’s earth-monitoring satellites tell us where, when and why heat waves and other climate impacts are occurring. That knowledge has practical benefits. For example, NASA’s data help cities identify “urban heat islands”, the hot spots where temperatures are especially deadly because of dark-colored surfaces and the lack of shade trees and other vegetation. The agency also studies the physical and ecological features that make heat islands worse in some cities than in others.

So, with lethal weather expected to get much worse, why does President Trump want to slash budgets at NASA and NOAA? His proposal for federal spending next year would cut more than $100 million from NASA’s Earth science program including the Earth-observing satellites the agency has launched since 1999. He wants NASA to turn its back on Earth and focus instead on more space exploration including the effort to land humans on Mars, where NASA photographs have shown the President a lot of undeveloped real estate.

It is Congress, of course, that will decide what the budget priorities should be at NASA and NOAA. The danger is that the programs to better understand our own planet will be neglected as lawmakers muddle through higher-visibility issues like health care, the investigation of Russia’s role in the last election, and tax reform. If President Trump’s priorities prevail, they would blind our ability to anticipate, mitigate and adapt to the deadliest kind of weather.