William Shatner Flips Over In Scary Horse Show Accident

Captain Kirk just fell to Earth for real.

William Shatner flipped over hard onto the ground during a “horse and buggy competition” at the Mercer County Fair & Horse Show in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, TMZ reported Wednesday.

Video shows the horse rearing onto its back, ejecting the “Star Trek” actor end-over-end from his cart.

TMZ said Shatner and the horse were uninjured and that they eventually won the event.

Shatner had tweeted Wednesday that he was at the horse show all week but had not yet mentioned the accident at publication time. HuffPost has reached out to representatives for Shatner and the county fair for details and will update this post accordingly.