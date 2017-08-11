Wilmer Valderrama Returns For 'Felices Los 4' Salsa Version Video

Maluma may have briefly seduced Wilmer Valderrama’s wife in the original “Felices los 4” (“The Four of Us Happy”) video, but the story doesn’t end there.

The Colombian reggaeton star released a video for the hit’s salsa version, featuring Marc Anthony, on Friday. The new video picks up where the first one left off, and gives us the other side of the story ― Valderrama’s character, a salsa dancer, seduces the girlfriend of Maluma’s character, Juan. Both music videos were directed by Jessy Terrero.

The real twist comes at the end of the second video, when instead of feeling cheated, everyone agrees that after a “great night” all four of them should go out.

Anthony and Maluma first released the salsa version of “Felices los 4” in July, and the two artists performed the song together during Premios Juventud.