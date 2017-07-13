Wimbledon Keeps Forcing Players To Change Their Underwear

When it comes to enforcing its all-white dress code, Wimbledon will get into your pants if it has to.

On Thursday, an umpire made junior tennis player Jurij Rodionov pull part of his shorts down, revealing colored underwear, outlets noted.

I've never been more popular among British reporters here than when I started talking about underwear...here's the first check... #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/rrppYa2eoE — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 13, 2017

Then a tournament supervisor stepped in to confirm the offending unmentionables.

...and here was the supervisor who came out to look at his underwear yet again. He (Jurij Rodionov) then left court to change. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/rU1q7tpqDo — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 13, 2017

Back to change you go, lad. Rodionov obliged and returned to win his boys singles match over Blake Ennis.

On Wednesday, the boys doubles team of Zsombor Piros and Wu Yibing also ran afoul of the Grand Slam tournament’s draconian wardrobe restrictions, For The Win noted.

The two were forced to exchange their black underwear (those nonconformists!) for something a tad more, uh, white.