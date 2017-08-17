Winnie Harlow Bares All For A Body-Positive Selfie

Winnie Harlow knows what makes her beautiful.

The model, who has the skin condition vitiligo, posted a body-positive selfie on Instagram on Wednesday. She bared almost everything in the photo, save for a thong.

“The real difference isn’t my skin,” Harlow captioned her photo. “It’s the fact that I don’t find my beauty in the opinions of others. I’m beautiful because I know it. Celebrate Your unique beauty today (& everyday)!”

A post shared by ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow) on Aug 16, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

Though Harlow has made it clear she’s comfortable in her own skin, the model opened up about wanting to be known for more than just vitiligo in an interview with Elle Canada last year.

“I’m very sick of talking about my skin,” Harlow said. “I am literally just a human. I have the same brain as you; there’s a skeleton under my skin just like yours. It’s not that serious.”

A post shared by ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow) on Aug 11, 2017 at 10:27am PDT

The former “America’s Next Top Model” contestant added, “I’m just living life. And if that inspires you, I’m proud, but I’m not going to put pressure on myself to be the best person in the world and tell everyone I have vitiligo. If you want to know about it, you can do your research. Either way, I’m not in the dictionary under ‘vitiligo.’”