Winning Against the Most Powerful Players: Lessons From the 2017 America's Cup

Post written by Alex Poppleton and Evan Smith.

On June 26th, Emirates Team New Zealand (ETNZ) decisively beat current champion Oracle Team USA (OTUSA) in the 2017 America’s Cup - a triumph that is a story of turning the tables. The ETNZ victory was one of limited resources over the wealth of billionaire sponsors, of youth over experience, of new designs over prevailing wisdom. Importantly, this was a victory forged in the ashes of ETNZ’s crushing collapse in the last Cup in 2013, when their significant lead was dramatically overtaken by OTUSA in the final. In 2017, how did they do it? What are the lessons for others taking on dramatic reinvention challenges?

Three significant themes are demonstrated in this well-earned win by ETNZ, useful for any leaders and teams in organizations who are seeking to stake out a market-changing, future-defining transformation.

Sharp, Clear Urgency and Focus

According to published reports, ETNZ undertook a strategic re-evaluation after their last heart-breaking cup loss and named a series of areas where they needed to make changes and improvements. If the team’s absolute focus was to regain the title in an America’s Cup Class boat, then honing in on the 20 strategic opportunities for improvement was how they were going to get there - examining every detail to press for better performance. This led to creative thinking not just on boat design (from using bicep-powered ‘hand-grinders’ to more powerful static cycles powered by leg muscles), but also on “re-imagining” the work of the crew (switching out expert sailors for an Olympic sprint cyclist). The cycle-grinder idea was used by other teams, but ETNZ embraced it and wrapped their team functioning around it to deliver the much higher energy performance possible from thighs vs. arms. Doing so freed up crew hands for other tasks, which in turn allowed the helmsman simply to drive rather than managing more functions on the boat. This was novel thinking and risky, but aimed at achieving top performance and seeking to outperform other very strong and fast competitors. Their approach was not about just doing the same jobs better, but about using data and studying every contribution closely, reinventing every “tool” in service of the opportunity.

Design Fit for One Purpose: Winning

Taking not just a fresh look, but a radical one at the design rules, technologies, and assumptions, ETNZ built several significant changes into their 15 meter boat. They reassessed every design element, including re-examining how the sailors perform each task and redesigning specific work for key roles. The key innovations in the boat - some very visible, some less so - included using cyclers to charge the hydraulic systems powering the boat’s controls (as noted above); using a PlayStation-style controller to shape the underwater wing, assigning the job of managing the wing to a role other than the skipper; and moving the foil wing forward on the boat. This series of changes, new systems and design elements created a boat that was more nimble and faster for the conditions they sailed in during this competition. As important to winning and as the changes themselves was the integration, practice and behavioural change of ETNZ sailors in performing “new to them” jobs. Watch this video to see the difference these bold changes made.

Commitment Means Team Cohesion

If you have a lot of money, you can buy a lot of things - and a lot of money can be distracting. The Oracle Team USA was exceptionally well funded. While ETNZ could not spend the most money, what they had in spades was a total commitment to doing whatever it took to win, despite very real financial and design constraints. This commitment was fueled by the devastating loss in the last Cup. On the ETNZ team, unlike some others, was a crew of mostly Kiwis. This combination of commitment, national pride, identity and belonging really enabled the team to gel. Together they were aligned around this all-or-nothing effort to out-smart and out-perform the dominant player. In watching the aerial footage, viewers can see how the crew even choreographed the fine details of every physical move across the ‘trampoline’ nets in the middle of the catamaran down to perfection – finely coordinated, no lost motion, nothing wasted.

Remember, most of this team had never sailed in an America’s Cup competition before and, in winning, Peter Burling became the youngest helmsman to take home the trophy. In this high-stakes competition racing high-performance vessels, anything could happen. The team even survived an earlier-stage dramatic capsize, from which they recovered. Having placed their bets on building an unconventional boat, the die was cast. If some element of the design had not performed as anticipated, all could be lost. But deep practice using their new technology, coupled with precise physical execution, carried the day. Those watching saw this youthful team unconstrained by conventional wisdom, moving with surety, and racing with confidence.

Lessons for Leaders

Some of our most energizing work is with senior leaders seeking to transform, to reinvent, and to win. Getting future-changing efforts off the ground requires these commitments:

Focus on the opportunity that has the energy, juice, and purpose for your team. Leave no stone unturned or assumption unexamined. Look critically at the most paramount elements that can drive achievement of that opportunity. And importantly: be brave and discriminating enough to discard/diminish focus on elements that aren’t as important. With these critical strategic elements in mind, move decisively to design and implement, radically re-thinking how things can be done differently than ever before. Doing what everyone else is doing with fewer resources is never going to be a winning strategy – you have to think smarter and be more creative. Then, find the best people to execute the new design. Finally, have confidence in the choices made and the designs and work fulfilled. Accept and learn from the setbacks that come - they are fodder for the next leap forward in learning. Lean in with commitment to make the designs of tools come to life through unparalleled effort.