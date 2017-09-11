"Winning Freedom" - A Woman's Inspiring Journey

In my 14 years of professional writing and covering stories from a wide spectrum of angles, I’ve learned that the human ability to inspire and create the possible from the impossible is a trait that deserves respect and commendation.

In a world marred with geopolitical chaos, sociocultural pitfalls, ethnoreligious tensions and a plethora of everyday dynamics that dictate everything from what we watch on our television screens to how we travel; Muslim women seem to get the sharpest end of the stick.

Everything great that has ever happened to humanity has begun as a single thought in someone’s mind. Muslim women find themselves in a time where the wrongful misconceptions about their faith are painted on the canvas of their lives through the brushstrokes of geopolitical Islamophobia, intolerance, and blind conformism.

Moreover, the constant Western narrative in the media of Muslim women being ‘oppressed and caged’ exhibits just a tip of the iceberg for the many disparaging views we see today.

Is it changing? Can it be changed?

In the modern age where an almost demeaning form of portrayal engulfs the global Muslim identity, inspirational women like Asmah Bibi are a breath of fresh air that seeks to revitalise our take on women and their roles within the global arena.

Asmah Bibi - also popularly known as ‘The Inspirationalist’ - is a passionate and truly awe-aspiring Certified Life Coach. Hailing from Birmingham, UK, she is an experienced ICU nurse at the NHS, a loving mother and wife, motivational speaker, blogger, writer and entrepreneur.

I sat down with The Inspirationalist over a cup of tea and dug deeper into the dynamic magnetism that she exudes on multiple levels as a woman and a professional.

Asmah Bibi - ‘The Inspirationalist’

I inquired how she gravitated towards Life Coaching and what were the factors that contributed to her evolution on the journey? “Being a nurse, I’m passionate about the human element that goes in to healing people and being a source of tranquillity to them through medicinal care. Life Coaching is no different. It combines the depth of humanism with elements of psychology to soothe the mind and bring out the best in an individual”, reveals Asmah.

Undergoing an evolutionary path that spanned many years, Asmah has truly had quite a journey. A former victim of marital domestic abuse for 15 years, she mustered the strength to leave the relationship through sheer personal strength and determination. Growing closer to God and deepening her spiritual connection, she has achieved many milestones along the way that have contributed to her personal and professional successes.

These triumphs include having acquired two senior nursing roles in her day job, teaching at a university as a guest teacher, becoming published on the world renowned Productive Muslim, Poetry Rivals (2013) and The Great British Write Off (2014), Asmah has much to be proud about.

I asked her if it is a laborious challenge to establish a consistent work-life balance while maintaining a devout allegiance to one’s religious faith, social obligations and all the dynamics therein?

“Absolutely!”, Asmah smiles and responds intently. “Nothing comes easy on a silver platter; that is the way of the world. However, with the right mind-set, unflinching drive, a strategic plan and unwavering hard work, everything is possible – and most importantly enjoyable!”.

As an entrepreneur myself, I’ve truly seen the profound impact women have had in the business world – globally! I believe a woman is a true manifestation of what this world can become if she utilizes every facet of her full potential.

Our planet has more women than men; not empowering a huge chunk of humanity with the right intellectual and real-world tools to prosper is tantamount to abandoning our collective roots as human beings. We all come from Adam, and as such have an equal share – both in reward and responsibility- in the world’s progress.

This year, Asmah is planning to climb Mount Kilimanjaro as a symbolic feat that manifests her personal journey in conquering life’s many obstacles.

Recently having won the Millionaire Muslimah Business Competition, Asmah feels her entrepreneurial spirit has been tremendously propelled in terms of pursuing her goals in business, as well as personal development. Her creative talents have also lead to her entering the field of interior design. This has effectively enabled her to secure a collaborative partnership within the realm of residential and commercial property management.

Having grown in strength, foresight and yearning to help women heal through a voice of their own, she seeks to be a global ambassador.

So what’s next?