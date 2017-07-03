Winning the Election Doesn’t Mean You Won the Country

I can explain nearly everything in life with a sports metaphor. My wife isn’t a fan of that. She’s a sports fan, but she wonders why words like “lob,” “tagging in,” and “audible” are used in place of perfectly understandable language.

I can’t help it, I’m defined by sports.

Sports helped to shape my competitive fire. It cultivated my appreciation of hard work and the process of becoming great. The dynamics of team sports gave me insight into world class leadership styles. And in a world of subjectivity, sports can provide the greatest measure of triumph.

But politics is not sports.

Here’s a metaphor that doesn’t explain life: “politics is a full contact sport.” In a democracy, is that what we really want? Brutality and aggression masquerading as campaigning? Some standing on the stage with a trophy while others are sent home?

No. We want – and deserve – representatives. Our politics should represent the will of the people. No idea or policy can sufficiently satisfy everyone, but we should expect consideration of everyone.

From Donald Trump down to our local officials, too many politicians treat our democracy as a sport. Mr. Trump, and many of his supporters, believe his electoral victory provides carte blanche to enact policies that only serve select populations, and criticize anyone that gets in the way. At the conclusion of Georgia’s 6th congressional district special election, Mr. Trump tweeted:

Well, the Special Elections are over and those that want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN are 5 and 0!

So you’re saying that everyone who didn’t vote for your candidates are voting against America’s greatness? How about the people who voted against you, the 65,853,516 people – or 48.2% of all voters, a majority – many of whom are teachers, farmers, corporate executives, war veterans, doctors, manufacturing line workers, and college students? You’re saying none of them care for America’s greatness, and they deserve shame?

After the Senate’s vote on the healthcare bill was postponed, Mr. Trump tweeted:

The Democrats have becoming nothing but OBSTRUCTIONISTS, they have no policies or ideas. All they do is delay and complain.

Every successful organization, sector, and leader relies on collaboration and compromise. I’ve partnered with people who have differing values, strategies, and backgrounds to deliver value. But Mr. Trump would rather label those who differ from him as obstructionists, delayers, and complainers?

This isn’t how our democracy is supposed to operate.

We’re not supposed to be split into winners and losers. If you win an election, it isn’t right to solely deliver for the people who voted for you. You’re not taking over Sportscenter. You don’t get to unilaterally dictate the terms and direction of our country.

And to my friends on the “left,” losing the election doesn’t mean you lost the country. And weirdly enough, it doesn’t mean you won either.

Too many of us have tuned out. Like a team with zero cap space, countless progressives are acting as if we can’t do anything to shape the next four years. We might complain in the vein of the finest armchair quarterbacks, but we won’t get off the sidelines. We’ll allow history to unfold unencumbered, feeling like our hopes and struggles have been reduced to dirt as the cleats tear apart the playing field.

On the flip side, too many of us feel like our beliefs reign supreme. We act like our views of the economy, cultural values, and leadership are substantially more accurate and more necessary than those across the political aisle. We vilify those who stand with a government that has cast one side versus another, and victory will only come when we subject them to the “losing” side we currently occupy.

I should know better.

I started my career working in manufacturing sites. My first job was in Luzerne County, PA, where 67.4% of voters went for Mr. Trump, and my second job was in Connecticut at a site that was closed down and all jobs were eliminated or relocated.

At those sites, winning and losing didn’t come down to the ballot. Winning and losing came down to an evolving economy that was great for some populations and crippling for others. We left people behind as jobs, skills, and investments retreated to other areas.

I forgot about those losses. I forgot about the frustration of colleagues who worked at my first site longer that I had been alive. They opened doors for me, and now they had to contend with an arrogant kid who was a sign of changing times. I forgot about the looks on their faces when auditors showed up once a year and eviscerated their work. I forgot about the dismay when 400+ people suddenly wondered if they’d be able to put food on the table because the site was shuttering doors.

These aren’t political losses, nor sporting losses. These are human losses. They’re the only types of losses that really matter in the grand scheme of our democracy.

It’s easy to weigh Kevin Durant versus Dion Waiters or the Patriots versus the Browns. It’s impossible to weigh job flight in manufacturing versus a lack of access to quality healthcare versus subpar educational systems.

That’s why politics can’t start and end with the winning and losing of elections. It’s not a game to be played where some are anointed as champions and others are left to figure things out on their own. On the contrary – we’re on the same team.

In my manufacturing career, we achieved success when we came together. We partnered to launch high performing work systems that engaged employees at all levels. We passed audits when we collaborated to develop skills across the entire site. We united through community service and philanthropy to give back, even as we wondered if we’d still be working for the company in six months.

The great Vince Lombardi said,

“Individual commitment to a group effort – that’s what makes a team work, a company work, a society work, a civilization work.”