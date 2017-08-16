Winter is Coming, Time to Pick the Perfect Winter Coat for Men

After watching the latest episode of Game Of Thrones I cannot help myself but start this article off with a quote.

“Winter is coming”

It might feel nice and summery where you are right now (or maybe not), but winter is right around the corner. Before you know it you are going to be wrapping yourself in layers of clothing to fight off the bitter cold.

With that in mind, I thought it might be a good idea to discuss the some of this year’s men’s winter coat trends (to help you stay warm while looking cool).

Let’s get started

1. The Parka

The parka is a timeless classic that never seems to fall out of fashion. It’s been worn by celebrities all over the world throughout the years. From the Beatles to David Beckham, this coat is a fashion icon that no fashion conscious man can be without.

The parka was first made by the Inuit people to brave the cold arctic climate, they were designed with warmth in mind. While the materials and the style of the modern day parka have changed, the primary purpose has not. This is a coat that’s going to keep you warmer than almost any other in this guide (while looking great at the same time).

Pro Tip: Make sure you get one with a good fill factor (warmth to weight ratio) if you don’t want to be cold / exhausted while wearing it.

2. Single Breasted

While parkas have an unmistakable style about them, there is no denying that they are a casual coat. You can’t rock up to your next big meeting wearing a parka. For those situations, something a little more refined is required.

The single breasted jacket is a winter coat that every man should have in their wardrobe. It’s a versatile and adaptable item that looks great with a suit, or with a sweater. Single breasted jackets have the added bonus of making you look taller and broadening your shoulders due to their design.

Pro Tip: There is nothing worse than a loose and baggy single breasted jacket. When you go shopping make sure it fits you well.

3. Double Breasted

Not everyone can pull off a double breasted jacket without looking a little silly. Like a double breasted suit, a double breasted winter coat suits taller men best. Shorter guys will need to look elsewhere to avoid looking slightly comical.

Their almost military like appearance creates an atmosphere of importance and power when buttoned up. Like the single breasted coat, this is an item that can be worn both formally and casually depending upon the situation. They are often reasonably expensive, but a good winter coat is a long term investment – so don’t skimp out.

4. Quilted

If you’re the kind of guy that likes to sport a sporty look - then there is no substitute for a quilted jacket. They were once reserved for the ski slopes, but in the past few years, they have made a dramatic entrance into the world of fashion.

Quilted jackets always create a highly specific look (that not everyone will want). But when worn correctly they can look outstanding.

Combine a quilted jacket with a simple sweater and a pair of jeans if you are feeling lazy. It’s an outfit that you can throw on at a moments notice (that keeps you warm while looking great at the same time).

5. Trench

Trench coats have become synonymous with cool detectives in movies running around and fighting crime. With a stylish trench coat, you too can give off this impression of authority while staying dry.

Trench coats are not the warmest winter coats in the world, they are mainly good for keeping out wind and rain. If you live in a place that has super harsh winters, it’s best to look elsewhere. But if you just need a little extra protection from the elements, you can’t go wrong with a trench coat.