If you want to let your inner direwolf out in the bedroom, we’ve found the perfect sex toy for you.

Just in time for the season seven finale of “Game of Thrones,” Australian sex toy company GeekySexToys.com released a Jon Snow-inspired dildo.

The “Game of Moans—Long Shaft” is an 11.5-inch replica of Jon Snow’s Valyrian steel sword Longclaw. It even has a Stark direwolf at the very top of the sword, because attention to detail is everything.

GeekySexToyscom WOAH.

Here’s GeekySexToys.com punny description of the sex toy, which will set you back $110:

Have you been dreaming of a long, thick shaft? Than this dildo sword will fulfill your fantasy. You know nothin until you have experienced orgasmic sensations with this dildo sword. The sword’s hilt also allows for maximum penetration and pleasure.

Oh, OK.

“Game of Thrones” fans on Twitter expressed a mixture of excitement and concern over the King in the North’s fancy new R-rated sword:

Is this the official dildo of Game of Thrones? I only want to put legit merchandise inside my body. — Matt Payne (@pattmayne) August 22, 2017

Hi there hello, yes I need this. I will call it Jon Snow Don't Stop or just Jon Dildo.https://t.co/Qvoy3hVRqi — femme sauvage (@marquitasade) August 24, 2017

If you think I'm not still mad about the GoT Longclaw-inspired dildo NOT being called "Dongclaw," oh buddy you are sorely mistaken. — Brian (@bcnormile) August 24, 2017