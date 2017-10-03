Witch Notes: Tragedy Requires Compassion Edition

After the recent hurricanes and the mass shooting in Las Vegas, it’s hard to imagine that things can get any worse in this country. But then Donald tweets or does a photo op and then reality smacks us all in the face again. He’s unbelievable. He’s allowed to run amok while others behind the scenes dismantle our country. And in the process, any dignity left is in the proverbial crapper. I don’t even know what to say anymore.

It’s like when something is too big or too much. No one knows what to do and no one has any solutions. So no one does anything. An election is affected by another country and the party in charge does nothing. A deranged man kills almost 60 people and injures over 500 but the party in charge believes it’s not the time to discuss any of this. I guess the NRA has them by the gonads or something, their reelection coffers more important than lives lost now and in the future. And a mayor begs for help while a man posing as our president gets into a Twitter war with her. She’s in the water with a bullhorn searching for survivors while Donald is on the golf course. But she wasn’t nice to him. She stood up for her people and he demeaned her for doing so.

I reach for the runes when life doesn’t make sense. Tarot is fine but runes resonate the most and today I drew Wunjo, Hagalaz, Raidho, and Jera. I placed two new crystals next to the runes, celestite and Faden quartz, for increased alignment with Spirit. I also placed a small rose quartz heart between two pieces of amethyst to bring in the love of Source to the runecasting. I figured we could all use some of that right now.

We begin in joy with Wunjo, the eighth and one of the most powerful runes of the Elder Futhark. Considered the wish rune, Wunjo governs relationships and what brings us happiness and peace. It can be used to bring harmony to any situation and brings together like-minded people.

Hagalaz is considered the witch rune and follows Wunjo in the Elder Futhark as the ninth rune. Its shape represents a fixed structure from which positive change emerges. Hagalaz is protective and helps us overcome challenges. A Norn rune governing the past, Hagalaz provides the catalyst for transformation, bringing clarity and purpose and allowing a time of respite before moving on.

The journey we take, both inner and outer, is reflected in Raidho, the fifth rune of the Elder Futhark. Raidho is symbolized by the rider and horse moving together in synchronicity. The process itself is the real goal with this rune as it reinforces the harmony of Wunjo along with justice and right order.

Jera ends the runecasting by bringing events to pass as the rune of balance and transformation. It increases growth and observes the cyclical nature of life and our unfolding awareness of Spirit. Fertility and prosperity are promoted by Jera and it’s useful in garden bindrunes for a plentiful harvest.

Runes get to the heart of the matter and why I choose them over all other divination methods when I really need to understand a situation. Although we appear to inhabit bodies for a time, in truth we are Spirit manifesting our reality. We choose an overall theme along with the decision to live in service to our ego or in the greater awareness of our unified presence with others. Either decision is acceptable although those who live in service to their egos typically challenge the rest of us to look past their behavior to see only Source Presence.

To see the world as an illusion or a projection of collective consciousness is tricky because a gunman spraying automatic weapons at a crowd of people is very real. At this point, 59 people have died and all we can really do now is find a way back to some measure of calm which won’t happen anytime soon. But we can take solace in the fact that when tragedy strikes, humanity comes together in spite of the drama caused by Donald. He has no idea what to do or how to express empathy for survivors. But the rest of us do.

We come together in harmony to make things right again irrespective of the challenges we face. We move in synchronicity to assist where we can and protect all those in danger. And we never stop until the work is complete. We’re unconcerned with how we look in a photo op or in a press conference. People need us and we’re there. We don’t waste time on Twitter demeaning those who aren’t nice to us particularly when all they’re doing is asking for our help. No, we roll up our sleeves and we get to work, sometimes wading through waste-deep water to do so or giving CPR to someone lying bleeding from a gunshot wound at a concert where he should have been safe.

We don’t complain when someone suggests we’re not doing enough. Instead, we listen and make the changes necessary to meet the needs of the situation. In the case of Puerto Rico, it means that we don’t suggest that helping them is too costly or that residents aren’t helping enough. We don’t toss paper towel rolls at survivors or suggest that they don’t need the flashlights that are handed out.

They have no power, Donald. Night eventually falls and it’s dark. They might actually want to see what they’re doing. Is everyone on the island supposed to stop functioning when the sun goes down? Are you really that daft?