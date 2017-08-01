50 years after the summer of love, the musical ethos of that era lives on in through a packed schedule of festival and arena shows that trace their roots to the intersection of Haight and Ashbury . Bob Weir, an original member of the Grateful Dead just wrapped up a tour last month with Jon Mayer and Dead and Co. Just a few weeks after they wrapped, Phish kicked off a 13-show Madison Square Garden residency they’ve named the Bakers Dozen. Over half way through the 13 shows, message boards and video reviews can’t stop exulting, and it seems the excitement is helping prices defy the laws of demand, and rising with each passing show.

For the run, the cheapest ticket prices have ranged from $64 to $300. Like one the band’s jams, the Bakers Dozen supply curve has been a moved up and down, with a pronounced peak for the final two shows. While this many consecutive shows are something new for Phish, it’s right in line with one of the biggest trends in the music touring business: creating as much supply as there is demand. It’s a model that Phish and their predecessors, the Grateful Dead, have been using for years. Ahead of their ninth show in the Bakers Dozen (Maple flavored), the band announced that all but two of their final 5 shows have sold out. For the five remaining shows, there are tickets as low as $75 on the secondary market, which is $5 above face price.

Once dismissed as niche, the always-touring model has gone mainstream. Billy Joel has seen tremendous success for his open-ended residency at Madison Square Garden, making him one of the few performers to have played more shows at the iconic arena than Phish themselves. Since announcing his monthly dates at Madison Square Garden, Billy Joel has played 47 total shows. For his next show on October 20th, tickets are available for as low as $79, also close to face value.

In addition to Billy Joel, Garth Brooks has created a version of the residency model where he continues to announce new shows as long as existing shows in a given city sell out. While Brooks does this all in with 2-3 days, Joel seems committed to doing it as long as he can on a monthly basis.

While technology has gotten a lot of attention in the discussion of how to fix music ticketing, the residency model is a supply-side solution with a long history of success. The biggest issue is that residencies are not always practical, which is why technology advances, including Ticketmaster’s verified fan initiative, have been getting so much attention. At it’s core, Verified Fan is pre onsale registration, through which Ticketmaster leverages their database of every ticket buyer on the planet to keep out brokers and bots.

While innovative in the context of the 2017 ticket market, it’s remarkably similar to the mail order model that has underlined Phish and The Grateful Dead’s distribution strategy over the last forty years. Two years ago, when the Grateful Dead played their “Fare Thee Well” tour, the band’s mail order operation was restarted. For Dead fans, merit is expressed through famously-elaborate envelope decorations in which requests are submitted. Verified Fan uses big data to essentially do the same thing.

As Amanda Petrusich of the New Yorker wrote in her July 20th article titled “The Redeeming Virtues of a Phish Concert in New York,” Bakers Dozen is providing a “loosening, en masse” that she hopes will help “mellow out a resolutely unmellow town.” Based on the increase in prices over the last two weeks, the loosening seems to be resonating. For those unable to make it to Madison Square Garden, there are lots of opportunities remaining to celebrate the Summer of Love’s Golden Anniversary. The largest of those may be Lockn, run by Peter Shapiro on a farm in Virginia. In it’s fourth year, the 2017 lineup includes two founding members of the Grateful Dead, Bob Weir and Phil Lesh. Other 2017 Jam-driven festivals include the Peach Fest, which honors the spirit of the Late Gregg Allman and The Mountain Jam at Hunter Mountain, which uses “Peace, Love and Music” as their slogan. Gathering of the Vibes which took place at the end of July was the 20th edition of the festival that “celebrates the Grateful Dead”.