With Every Age Comes New Lessons

Who knew that getting closer to 30 would be such a roller-coaster of emotions. I know for many, 28 still seems extremely young, and it is, but if you’re like me you over think pretty everything and reflect on all you still want to do. I know, I know I have plenty of time to complete many of the dreams and goals that I have, but man does time fly by. If anything, I am more determined to make the most out of each day.

With each birthday I am blessed to see, I like to take some time and reflect on what I learned during that previous year. 27 taught me A LOT so I decided to break it down to my top 5 “ah ha moments/lessons” so here we go!!

Don’t expect others to do for you what you would do for them

This one is a hard one to accept, but its life and a valuable lesson to learn. Over the last year, I have realized that no matter the lengths you may go through for those you care about, they might not do the same for you. You know what though, that’s okay! It doesn’t necessarily define the relationship, but it will make you change or at least think about your expectations with that person, which is fine. It will also help you realize what is important to you in relationships; almost like a love language if you will. If you don’t know what the different love languages are I’ll list those for you. The more I think about it, I believe that love languages are important in any relationship.

gift giving,

Quality time

Words of affirmation

Acts of service (devotion)

Physical touch

Choose those who choose you

I have a friend who says this all the time and the more I think about the saying I LOVE it. Surrounding yourself with those who make you feel good and happy is key. For a very long time, I would hang out with people for the sake of being social and having something to do. 27 taught me that sometimes being alone is better than being around those who don’t make you feel good when you leave them. Relationships can be tricky, but you should never have to beg anyone for their attention. You should never subject yourself to people and situations that make you question your self-worth; that goes for family, romantic relationships, friendships, etc. There is nothing better than being around people who sincerely want to be around you too! Quality over quantity people, quality of quantity.

There is nothing wrong with change

I don’t do well when it comes to change in most cases, but it is something that I am determined to work on. I have this itch to travel and move from the state I have called home my entire life. When I mention wanting to leave, I typically get asked why and my response is always “I don’t want Indiana to be all that I know.” On the flip side of that though, the thought of leaving everything I know is terrifying. Even though deep in my gut I think I would be living a super happy life someplace else. So is change easy for me? Not at all, but I know that change is necessary and important to grow and for that reason, I am working on getting out of my comfort zones.

Be authentic and true to yourself

Man! I could talk about this one all day long. There is something extremely liberating about finding your voice and using it. There have been times that I have been passive and maybe even shy. A large part of that, I believe, is due to not knowing who I really am. I’m still figuring that out, but I have a much better understanding. I’ve learned that I am extremely opinionated, passionate, and have a voice that I 100% should use to spread kindness and awareness on a plethora of topics. 27 taught me that when you find your purpose and use your voice to state opinions that aren’t always “popular” you will face criticism. I’ve learned to stick up for myself more than I ever have and that makes people uncomfortable. Many people, myself included, have a habit of making excuses for other people’s actions. You know how it goes and I’ll give you an example...

Ex: Someone does something that isn’t very nice and/or selfish and the response is “well that’s just how they are.” Which is almost always true and that’s fine, but that doesn’t always make it okay. 27 taught me that making excuses for poor behavior only enables it and I no longer do it.

If you’re around people and situations that don’t align with your beliefs, it is okay to part ways.