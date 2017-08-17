With or without the KKK, white supremacy is normal in America!

Charlottesville, VA, where white nationalists protesting the planned removal of a statue of Confederate General statue Robert E. Lee led to the deaths of three people last weekend, sits just over 130 miles from Jamestown where the first Africans began their lives in captivity on American soil in 1619.

The seed of racial violence was sown then. In the nearly 400 years since—through a civil war, 1861 to 1865, which freed, by then, four million slaves; through desegregation in the 1950s, and the civil rights movements in the 1960s; through routine eruptions of racial animus on the streets; America has mostly refused to voluntarily confront its problem of discrimination and abuse of its black citizens. Existing gains have been hard fought –secured in the courts and equally with the blood of freedom fighters like Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcom X and Medgar Evers—all three were assassinated—and Congressman John Lewis, who survived more than forty arrests, and brutal beatings at the hands of Alabama state troopers in 1965. There is little that has been willingly conceded, and there remains a deep-seated reluctance to acknowledge that there are real problems, the causes and scope, and beyond that how to move forward.

Real solutions must include re-examining the education system to remove pervasive white biases, reforming the justice system to remove punitive biases against blacks, and more deliberate efforts to diversify workplaces, the creative industries, politics, business, media and government, and remove obvious and covert obstacles to full integration and participation of every qualified American citizens. At the level of humanity, race should not elevate one American citizen over another.

As long as the status quo remains, incidents like Charlottesville should not come as a shock to anyone. On the contrary, there should be every expectation that there will be more of these as the underlying hostility, which intensified over the past decade in opposition to the election of America’s first black President Barack Obama, now finds ready expression in the presidency of Donald Trump, a white supremacist and the most vacuous and amoral human being that has ever crossed my consciousness.

It must not be overlooked that at the center of the opposition to Obama was Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell who vowed from the beginning to ensure a failed Obama presidency. Normal political hostilities asides, there was barely a single moment of grace in the GOP’s reception of Obama. It should not come as a surprise that the base has taken its cues from the leadership and intensify its opposition to the black community.

Given these realities, the hand-wringing and hyperventilation in the media and condemnation of Charlottesville from the likes of House Speaker Paul Ryan rings completely hollow and they reinforce the duplicity of the establishment when it comes to the issue, and get in the way of any real progress. Ryan is clearly not a man of any deep moral conviction or courage judging from his support of Trump before and after he was elected, and his efforts to help pass healthcare legislation that would deny coverage to millions of the most vulnerable Americans.

Too many white journalists and pundits, meanwhile, seem unaware of racism as a feature of everyday life for African Americans and too many seem to want to normalize Trump rather than see him as an aberration or acknowledge the fact that it is the racist impulse of white America that gave rise to his presidency. As such, he has no moral authority and no credibility to speak grace into moments of deep racial discord. It is an insult to pretend otherwise.

Dominant socializing institutions like the media have also legitimized whiteness as currency and conversely delegitimize and disempower none-whites people with their consistent portrayal of everything white as good and normal and everyone else as something other than. The same impulse, the same normalized bigotry exists in the Republican Party, whose greatest efforts—from immigration or healthcare—are driven by their consummate hatred of non-white people. This is white supremacy—without the hood and torch.

Donald Trump, as he has consistently demonstrated, will only make a bad situation worse. His character is stamped on the psyche of all but the completely delusional as the racist who sought for eight years to delegitimize Obama with charges that he was not an American citizen. This was the wave Trump rode to the White House with the full support of the Republican Party.

Enlightened self-interest and basic civilizing values demand that America dismantle its white supremacist structures in every aspect of life, beyond condemning the white supremacists who wear hoods. This includes tearing down confederate memorials all over the country, without equivocation because they are morally reprehensible. It also means reimagining psychological and physical spaces so blacks are not consistently hunted, targeted and otherized.

Put simply, America needs to change its default setting from white to human—dismantle the structures of privilege that feeds into white entitlement and seething aggression whenever they feel thwarted. Then and only then will this country be an authentically welcoming space for everyone.

Grace Virtue, Ph.D. is a public affair professional and a social justice advocate.