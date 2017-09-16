With Their New Show 'Songbook' Matt Wolfe And Lainie Munro Create A Stir Performing Beloved Standards

As the great poet and philosopher Kahlil Gibran once said, “Music is the language of the spirit. It opens the secret of life bringing peace, abolishing strife.” And that is especially true with the beloved songs of Rodgers and Hart, Henry Mancini, George Gershwin and other composers who wrote timeless classics. And when you have a talented musician and vocalist performing them, they are even that much more special.

This September 18th at 7pm, guitarist Matt Wolfe and vocalist Lainie Munro bring their show Songbook to the intimate New York cabaret club Don't Tell Mama to perform standards and celebrate the music of legendary composers from the worlds of jazz and Broadway. In addition to Wolfe and Munro, the show features Leo Smith on bass and Jarrett Walser on drums. For information on the show go here. Can’t get to this month’s show? On October 7th, Wolfe, Munro and Smith will also be performing jazz, Broadway, and pop standards at Bar Thalia, Symphony Space.

Music and performing is in the duo’s blood. Munro has an extensive background performing throughout the world. She has loved Broadway musicals and soundtracks ever since she was a little girl and was exposed to this music early on. Her dance teacher, Lodzia Heath, a former Radio City Rockette, had the students dance to Broadway soundtracks in class. Munro’s father also played these tunes on acoustic guitar and at WKTZ FM, the radio station where he worked in Jacksonville Florida.

Wolfe picked up the guitar when he was just a boy and grew up playing jazz gigs with his saxophonist father in his native Maryland. Standards were a staple of their repertoire. In fact, he was strongly influenced by great jazz artists including Wes Montgomery, Joe Pass, Dexter Gordon and Sonny Rollins as he learned from how they interpreted standards.

"Songbook" explores both worlds of jazz and Broadway. The duo draws upon their backgrounds and love of beautiful music to put their own unique spin on classic standards. It is certain to be a memorable evening of music and song.

Learn more about Wolfe and Munro at www.mattandlainie.com. For tickets to “Songbook” at Don’t Tell Mama visit http://www.donttellmamanyc.com.

Matt Wolfe and Lainie Munro Photo courtesy of Lainie Munro