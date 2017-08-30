With This Group the Future Might Still be Safe in the Hands of Millennials

Ten years ago, millennials were the subject of derision.

They were lazy, entitled, delusional kids who expected to start at the top. Spoiled from infancy, this “whiny” generation was looked at as hopelessly unprepared for the hardships ahead.

As it turns out, this narrative couldn’t be more wrong.

In a workplace that’s been turned upside down, millennials lack the cushy positions afforded to their parents just a few decades ago.

In many cases, entry level jobs - if one can be found - are unable to support even basic living expenses amidst the skyrocketing costs of healthcare and real-estate in the cities where these jobs are available.

Last year the Pew Research Center released a study showing that millennials are on track to become the most educated generation in American history.

With this though, comes vast competition and some would say nullification of the college prestige. If everyone’s doing it, how could it give you a leg up?

Not to mention the sometimes ridiculous financial burden that comes with attending a four year university, which in most cases leaves you with ten years or more of debt.

BUT LOOK CLOSER

But glancing at stats doesn’t necessarily show you the full story, for that we’ll need to look a little closer.

Holed up in a Gatsby-style mansion in the wealthy suburbs of Palo Alto - next to the home of Steve Jobs - works a team of 20-somethings obsessed with one of the stickiest, scariest areas in business: project management.

The young group behind Click Up, an example of millennial ingenuity in action, came to Silicon Valley with one plan: to make people more productive.

ClickUp’s founder and CEO, Zeb Evans, is a lifelong entrepreneur. In grade school, he got suspended multiple times for selling items like candy to classmates.

While studying at Virginia Tech, Zeb started his professional entrepreneurial career when he taught himself to code and built a social media company before social marketing really existed.

Zeb worked obsessively to grow his business and found himself swamped working 20 hour days.

He couldn’t pursue the full depth of his business while also focusing on school, so he went against societal standards and dropped out of college; which he now says was one of the best decisions of his life.

Freed to work without distraction, Zeb spent three years growing his once-fledgling social marketing firm into an industry juggernaut pulling in over $40 million.

BIGGER PROBLEMS

But Zeb wanted something more, he wanted to solve bigger problems.

Zeb carefully stitched a new team together - hand selecting others who could contribute in unique ways to his next project while also sharing a passion for pushing the needle forward.

With his team crafted, ClickUp officially began working on the seemingly impossible - a productivity platform that can work for everyone.

As it stands, the project management ecosystem is split between bareboned utilities like Trello, and overly complex and hard to use systems like JIRA. Because of this, most teams take a “frankenstein” approach, using three or more tools to accommodate their workflow.

Additionally, the stale landscape of project management has struggled to keep up with the ever-growing needs of teams moving into the ecosystem. Current solutions are trying to stay afloat keeping up with demand, and for this reason are horribly designed and bloated.

These frustrations are what ultimately lead Zeb to create ClickUp.

Zeb commented,

“[the] reality is every business and person within that business needs some form of productivity management... [But] the current solutions are limited to large enterprises and quite frankly, they’re complete crap. There’s no platform [where you can] manage everything in your life from reminders, to notes, to tasks, and beyond.”

ClickUp ends a needless lack in efficiency by bringing the best into a single tool allowing people to love project management for the first time by providing a great user experience that gets smarter the more you use it.

With machine learning, ClickUp learns as you work, using predictive analysis to determine who a task is likely to be assigned to, where it will be stored, and whether time estimates are on track.

Using this artificial intelligence, ClickUp gets smarter estimates with every task. Over time, ClickUp becomes intimately familiar with your team and can potentially take over the role of time estimates entirely.

ClickUp’s incredibly streamlined design and unprecedented user experience in an otherwise dull space echoes what Slack did to communication. Sometimes it just takes a younger generation to say enough is enough and flip an industry on its side.

A YOUNGER GENERATION OF EMPLOYEES

The average age of an employee at ClickUp? 24.

This may seem like an exceptional case to you, one that is so uncommon that it’s probably misleading.

It isn’t.

While dropping out of college to pursue a startup career may seem rash to older people, it's becoming increasingly common among millennials. As the stigma fades, the trend is reinforced.

Only 13 percent of millennials want to plod along at a career job, slowly moving up the corporate ladder like their parents did. And why should they? Pension plans are largely a thing of the past. They are lucky to get a wage they can live on, much less basic necessities. The point of corporate loyalty is long gone.

The youngest working generation seek new things out of life and work. Deloitte found that they value balance and enjoy working remotely, but increasingly crave stability. They see business as a positive force and want the companies they work for to practice social responsibility.

It's the Zeb Evans’ style of innovative thinking and willingness to invest in risky yet ambitious ideas that makes millennials special.

Audacious? Yes. Dreamers? Certainly. High expectations? For sure.

But, aimless? Absolutely not.

These young entrepreneurs see the bigger picture and act on it. The status quo is not good enough.

The qualities we all originally thought were weaknesses now seem to be their biggest strengths.