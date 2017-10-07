Without Hypocrisy Republicans Would Have Nothing At All

It was supposed to be a heart-warming moment in Congress. Well, as heart-warming as possible for a group of people who seem to not like each other. And I'm not talking about your general dislike of a co-worker because they keep drinking the last cup of coffee without starting a new pot. Or the co-workers who play their music so loud that you get a country music earworm and now you can't watch The Voice without having a Blake Shelton flashback. These people really don’t care for each other.

So I will admit I was moved when Congress welcomed back House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, Republican from Louisiana, who was wounded in an ambush shooting at a baseball field in Virginia in June. Scalise was greeted with a standing ovation and cheers as he returned to the Capitol. Scalise said "I'm definitely a living example that miracles really do happen. And it's really crystallized what shows up as the goodness in people".

Scalise also thanked the two officers, Crystal Griner and David Bailey, who fired back at the shooter even though they had also been injured. Just warm and fuzzy feelings all around. I pictured the last scene of the Grinch Who Stole Christmas and imagined Scalise's heart expanding as he felt genuine emotions, probably for the first time.

But republicans are real hypocrites. Dr. Seuss could never imagine people this mean spirited. Heck, even Stan Lee wished he had thought of comic book villains this bad. Next week, after his miraculous recovery and despite being saved by a married, lesbian officer, Steve Scalise will speak at the National Convention of Anti-LGBT Groups. Maybe I'm naïve enough to think that a person whose life was saved by a lesbian cop would take a hard pass on speaking out against same sex couples at least for one year. Agent Griner was one of the officers assigned to Scalise. Scalise's wife said that Griner and Bailey "have been family to us for years." And by family, Scalise's wife means, someone her husband will actively campaign to make sure that they don't have a legal family of their own.

If that wasn't bad enough, getting shot has not made Scalise change his views on gun control either. "To promote some kind of gun control, I think, is the wrong way to approach this," Scalise said during an interview on Fox News. Scalise claimed that his views were fortified after his shooting. He actually used the word "fortified". That's how ridiculous his argument is; he is even more certain after being shot.

When asked what approach he would be in favor of, Scalise said "We put money in place to focus on mental health. That's really where the biggest problem has been." Sounds good, right? Wrong. Republicans have proposed reducing the number of Medicaid recipients by 10 million by 2020 many of whom are receiving mental health services.