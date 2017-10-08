Without This One Thing, Your Life GPS is Broken (and Siri Can't Help You)

If you don't have a goal in life, you don't know where you're going.

And I've met many people who have just broken GPS's in life.

As a matter of fact, they don't even have hand-written notes on their hand.

So here's a lesson I want all of you to learn from me.

I was a goal-less confused individual for the first 30 years of my life.

Why?

Well, I could point the finger at dear old dad and mom.

Mom was a dreamer, and dad was a just a clueless a-hole.

Still, though, along the way, I should've read some book, been inspired somehow by something that happened to me that would've made me goal-oriented.

But I wasn't.

I drifted and wandered.

I knew what I really wanted to do, but my family didn't support me in it.

I wanted to be a morning show DJ and a soap opera actor.

I wanted to seduce women on the screen, get paid for it.

I wanted to wake up early in the morning and scream and yell and rant, which is the reason why I enjoy doing my podcast.

But without somebody supporting it, I didn't know how to manifest it on my own. I didn't have manifestations skills at 11 or 12 or 17 or even 21 or 22.

I didn't have any goals.

I didn't really have a blueprint, and I had no idea where I was going.

I just did whatever floated my direction, and that's basically how I made money for a long, long time. I just kind of floated around, made money, and never really had a goal.

I never said to myself, I want to have this beautiful house up in the hills of Los Angeles.

I never said to myself, I want to get a house out in Montauk and renovate it and literally make it my own and then rent it out when I'm not there.

I was basically clueless.

I did not have a clue. I did not know where I was going to go, so guess what happened?

I basically floundered throughout life.

Now, don't get me wrong. I made a lot of money as well because of my perseverance, my personality, my work ethic.

But I always said, if I had a plan and I had distinct goals and I actually acted upon them, I would've done 10 times better than I've done in life.

I probably would've been retired by now. Now being the age that I'm at, I strongly know exactly where I would go and what I would do, and the properties that I would own and the places that I would be at, and all the things that I was doing.

I was kind of, let's just say a spontaneous spur-of-the-moment kind of guy.

If it felt good, I did it. If it didn't feel good, I wouldn't do it.

I was the same way in business. If it felt right, I did it. And if it didn't feel right, I didn't do it.

Once again, it made me successful because I'm a hustler.

I'm smart.

But I did not have a distinct plan, and that's what life really is.

When you have distinct plans and distinct goals, you know exactly where you're going.

The other month when I was in Mantauk I met this really cool kid. 21 years old, well-spoken, senior at University of Pennsylvania. He was fixing up a house out in Mantauk this summer for his parents. His dad was a hedge fund guy. And he literally knew that he was going to work for 10 to 15 years when he got out of grad school, and work for a hedge fund and then run it, and then make his decision, and then literally have whatever he wanted for the rest of his life.

The kid was very determined.

But when I was his age, I was always a rebel. I hated those people when I was growing up. I thought they were boring.

I looked at them and said, you guys are idiots, man. Life is about living. And the funny thing about it is that all the people I made fun of are actually living some pretty goddamn good lives right now.

Now, I'm not saying my life isn't great and fantastic and spectacular and I don't have great friends. But all the people that I made fun of are actually the people now that I respect the most, because if I had a working GPS for my life, I actually would've gotten a lot further than I have now.

And really, what's lacking in my life right now — the house that I really should have, the couple pieces of property that I should own — would be mine.

So, learn from me.