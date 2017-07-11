On Tuesday morning, Wiz Khalifa’s song “See You Again” made the YouTube history books.

The video for the song, which features singer Charlie Puth, reached 2.897 billion views, making it the most-viewed on the platform. “See You Again” unseated the previous record holder, South Korean singer Psy’s 2012 worldwide viral hit “Gangnam Style.”

As of press time, the views for “Gangnam Style” sit around 2.895 billion. The catchy track will still remain notable for its prevalence, however; Psy’s song was the first video in YouTube history to reach 1 billion views.

“Sorry,” by Justin Bieber, “Uptown Funk,” by Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars, and — impressively, as it was released in January 2017 — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s summer hit “Despacito” round out the top five most-viewed videos on YouTube.

“See You Again” was commissioned for the “Furious 7” soundtrack as a tribute to the franchise’s late star Paul Walker, who died tragically in a car crash in 2013.