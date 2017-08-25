WNBA Team Shuts Down Sexist Tweets With Beyoncé Remake

Now this is how you shut down sexist trolls.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Sparks WNBA team tweeted a music video set to Beyoncé’s iconic “Sorry,” but instead of featuring Queen Bey, the video features the badass basketball players themselves. As the players twirl their hair looking Beyoncé-level fresh, sexist tweets directed at the players and the WNBA appear on screen.

“Good now go back to the kitchen bc this isn’t a sport and nobody cares,” one tweet reads, with another adding: “WNBA is a joke.”

Other tweets include: “I would rather watch grass grow than watch the WNBA,” and, “Exterminate all women.”

The L.A. Sparks response to all this sexism? Boy, bye.