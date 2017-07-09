WOE Magazine's Latest Covergirl Claire Sulmers and Talk with Editor in Chief Ayo Thomas

Check out this exclusive interview below, with Editor in Chief and Founder of WOE Magazine’s Ayo Thomas, for the Spring/Summer “Beauty, Brains, and Business” issue, featuring fashion boss, Claire Sulmers of Fashion Bomb Daily. Sulmer is a fashion blogger and author of The Bomb Life, which is an amazing read, page turner, and definitely a book that needs to be in your personal library. Sulmer talks about her time at Harvard, how she became one of the most phenomenal and top fashion bloggers in the industry, and her personal journey while obtaining success. In this issue of WOE Magazine, we learn more about Sulmers’ inspiring fashion journey and much more. This issue is available for purchase now.
Shot by Flora Amayo
