Woman Calls 911 With Boa Constrictor Wrapped Around Her Neck

A woman shocked 911 operators in Ohio when she called in to report she had a a 5-foot-long snake wrapped around her neck.
“I have a boa constrictor stuck to my face,” the Sheffield Lake woman said on the call, according to Cleveland.com.
She added the snake had latched onto her nose and she was unable to pry the mouth open.
On the call, the dispatcher can be heard saying, “I’ve never heard of this before.”
The woman, whose name has not been released, was keeping the boa constrictor as a pet. She told the 911 operator she had “rescued” the snake the day before and that she also had nine ball pythons, Fox News reported.
When responders arrived, she was lying in her driveway with blood around her. She was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to WOIO.
Firefighters said they had to cut off the snake’s head to detach the reptile from her face.
“Because of how close it was wrapped around her, there were no other options, from what I understand,” Sheffield Lake Fire Lt. Wes Mariner told Cleveland.com
