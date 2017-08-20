Woman Names Her Recurring Yeast Infection “Todd”

Much like Victoria Secret’s semi-annual sale, Todd’s back! And he’s better than ever.

Todd, known to the medical community as a Candidiasis (yeast infection), is a frequent visitor in Natalie Cabrera’s life.

Natalie first met Todd in junior high, when she had an uncontrollably itchy vagina and abdominal pain during 6th period, and also for the entire bus ride home, and the rest of the day, and night, and also the whole week. Since then, Todd has visited Natalie every 4 months.

“This is just a thing that happens,” said Natalie, “and also the most consistent encounter my vagina has. Why not give him a name, take him on dates, and honor his role as my life partner?”

Gynecologists have had mixed reactions to Natalie’s relationship to her yeast infection, admiring her strength of character, charm, and whimsy, but also urging that she “please come in and get that checked out.”