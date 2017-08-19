Woman Protects Trump Supporters From Crowd, Showing Us How To Combat Hate

A woman demonstrated perfectly how best to tackle hate, as she helped supporters of President Donald Trump navigate through a crowd that was yelling and spitting at them during a rally in Boston Saturday.

The woman, a 19-year-old named Imani from Connecticut, told the Boston Globe she couldn’t think of a better way to counter much of the hate that’s bubbled to the surface in America than helping people with whom she disagreed.

“You know, I don’t believe in this right-wing narrative of the alt-left and how we are crazed and looking to get nonviolent,” she told the Globe. “What better way to show them they are wrong?”

Her comments came a week after white supremacist groups and counterprotesters clashed in Charlottesville, Virginia, left one person dead and 19 injured.

Trump said on Tuesday there were “very fine people on both sides” at the Charlottesville event and that counterprotesters, whom he dubbed the “alt-left,” were responsible too. He has also strongly criticized efforts to remove Conferate statues. Prominent white supremacists have praised his comments.

Imani, who is black, told the Globe she didn’t think white supremacists would give her the same kind of help she gave on Saturday, but that didn’t matter.