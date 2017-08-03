Women and the Right to Drive

The invention of the automobile was one of those disrupting events that transforms the way we live. Right from the git-go it was linked with testosterone. What better way to get a gal than by driving a powerful, sexy car? Not so fast, says Sue Macy in her latest book Motor Girls: How Women Took the Wheel and Drove Boldly into the Twentieth Century. Driving the earliest cars not only involved the skills of cranking the ignition, mastering the steering column, the brakes and the gears, but also having a deep understanding of how it worked. Everyone who owned a car had to know how to fix it when it broke down. I recently reviewed one of the first long distance trips in a three-wheeled motorized contraption taken by Bertha Benz, wife of inventor Karl Benz in the picture -book biography by Jan Adkins.

Sue Macy tells us the story of the automobile through the exploits of many women:

“I found that like the early motor car itself, woman’s history which this new technology was full of stops and starts, stalling unexpectedly at times but eventually moving forward. Some women went all in, driving across the country for personal satisfaction or political causes or competing in races to experience the pure thrill of power and speed. Others were hesitant, cowed by the men who labeled female ‘automobilists’ unfeminine or deterred by the expense of the mechanical breakdowns or the dirt and dust that assaulted those riding in open cars. But enough women pursued the adventures and practical benefits of the automobile that they wrote themselves into a story of its development. That story is chock-full of grit and gumption….”

Indeed, it is. The same prejudices about women being the weaker sex or becoming “unfeminine” (i.e. less pleasing to men) or giving them freedom and independence from men were ever-present. Yet, women were not deterred. Women drivers, taking female pals for a drive up Fifth Avenue in 1912 made the newspapers. Joan Newton Cuneo, a competitive race driver, was the first to use removable rubber rims and changed a tire in only five minutes three times during a race. Cross-continent motor trips became a popular way to sell a new car, especially the trip headed by Alice Ramsey and three female companions, sponsored by the New York City Maxwell-Briscoe Dealership. This story is so American! Men may have denied women the right to vote, but they were not denied the right to drive. My guess is that early female drivers didn’t even ask for permission.

Women used cars to earn money as taxicab drivers and to promote suffrage for women. And they would not be excluded from the race track. Joan Cuneo was one of 12 drivers in a NYC to Philadelphia race and won it! But the event that gave women the greatest opportunity to contribute as drivers was World War I where they participated as ambulance drivers, and truck drivers delivering water, food, x-ray machines, traveling bathrooms, and even operating rooms close to the battlefields.