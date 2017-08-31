Women Film Themselves On A Double Date And One Dude Ruins It

Double dates ― especially when they’re also first dates ― can be a good way for people to share in the initial awkwardness of meeting new people. But what happens when one-quarter of the group is clearly a professional curmudgeon?
To prepare for their new live show, “No Such Thing As Love,” comedians Jessie Jolles and Claire Burns filmed themselves on a double date. And one dude spoiled the bunch.
Tip: Insulting your date or telling them repeatedly to shut up (and not in a cute way) will significantly reduce your chances of success.
