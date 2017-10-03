Women in Biz Q&A: Lori Twomey, Chief Merchant, zulily

In 2010, when Lori Twomey joined the zulily team, the brand was still in its infancy to becoming a lead e-commerce website catered to women and mothers. Since her arrival, Twomey has added to the rapid growth of zulily, developing from a tiny five-person startup to a 1.5 billion-dollar business. A veteran in merchandising and new business development, Twomey joined zulily as Chief Merchant and now leads the merchandising team in finding independent merchants across the country to take their business to the next level.

When the brand launched, they distributed an email to members offering products from three vendors of children’s apparel and accessories. Seven years later, they are working with more than 15,000 brands under Twomey’s leadership. Twomey’s vision and strategy has helped substantially define zulily and differentiate the brand from the emerging competitive set. Today, zulily is a growing force in online retail, due in large part to Twomey’s proficiency in Fashion Merchandising and Business.

Prior to her experience with zulily, Twomey previously stood as the President of Charming Direct/Crosstown Traders and spent 16 years with Eddie Bauer in merchandising, product development and new business development.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

Moving to Tucson and becoming the President of a company made me realize just how much I enjoyed discovering and sharing with the world great new products sharing with the world as well as what you can accomplish by running incredible merchandising teams.

My career path has led me to what I do today. Being at zulily is invigorating, inspiring, and a new challenge every day – one that I wake up looking forward to. So, when our co-founder and CEO Darrell Cavens asked me to join the team before the site was launched [January 2010], I was thrilled to join the founding team and fuel my passion for retail while building something special and new.

Now, with a fantastic team of hundreds of merchants, I still remain excited about doing the same thing – mixing merchandising with leadership - but at scale with uniqueness and freshness at the forefront. I have the privilege of leading a team, to launch 100 different events, with more than 9,000 styles for our passionate and loyal customers, every day. Every day is a brand new day – and I love it!

How has your previous employment experience aided your tenure at zulily?

For more than 25 years, I’ve been focused on retail from building merchandising, product development and new business development teams, to leading a retail company, and driving strategy and new category development. Having broad retail experience leading different functions has enabled me to grow the zulily merchandising team as quickly as we have alongside our customer as ‘She’ changes and engages with our brand.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your tenure at zulily?

This is an interesting question because part of the challenge of newness every day is also the highlight. Ultimately, zulily was special from the beginning because it was different than any other retail environment I’ve worked in. When we went live, seven years ago, we believed the business dared to be different – we were changing the way people shop – and hoped our new customers also believed that to be true.

Fortunately, we were right. We had struck a chord, and after launch, in the first six months of the business, we knew we had something special. Then it became a matter of how we continued the momentum. When I think about it, year one was a challenge because it was more about getting vendors to do business with us in the hopes of building long- term relationships and having to educate them around an entirely new way of doing business. We were a business model that disrupted typical retail norms.

Now we’re in a place where it’s really more about curating a beautiful day for the customer. I’m challenging my team daily to ask ourselves: Are we still exciting and delighting her every single day? Do we have the right pricing? Do we have the right product? Is there enough newness and uniqueness each day?

There’s also the matter that just doing what we did yesterday is not good enough. Fortunately, and what I love most about our business, which is always both the challenge and the highlight, is the flexibility and the agility to just make things happen – even if they seem impossible.

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

My advice is to learn everything you can from everyone around you, be open to new ideas and ways of thinking, be agile & flexible, and learn to work in a world of ambiguity. Learn everything you can about the industry, take on projects and jobs that challenge your ability and take you out of your comfort zone, be inquisitive and resourceful, and most of all know, embrace and love your customer. The retail environment and customer behavior are ever changing. Innovate, stay ahead of your competition, always put your customer first and have fun.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

It seems simple, but my mantra is learn something new every day and apply it to tomorrow.

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

Good question. Finding balance between professional and personal life is always difficult to achieve, so it’s something I am continuously working on. My husband and I make a goal to spend at least one day on the weekend together, unwinding and spending quality time with one another, whether it’s a relaxing night at home or a fun day out on the water.

My best stress relievers come from exercise and spending quality time with friends and family. I love running, biking and Pilates to prep or unplug from a busy day. I also enjoy cooking, traveling, boating and indulging in a nice bottle of wine.

Ultimately, when managing your everyday work and life, make sure you have a passion and love for what you do in both areas. For me, work and play have always melded together. Due to the nature of this industry, the retail environment and customer behavior is ever changing. This requires a focus on being innovative, staying ahead of the competition, and always putting my customer first; but with whatever I do, at home or at work, I always try to have fun with it.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

From my experience, sometimes women tend to be more risk-averse in a corporate setting. I believe you have to take risks, calculated and educated, but without fear of failing – fail fast and forward. Some of the best career moves I’ve made have been by coloring outside the lines, taking a risk, and pushing for your initiative without fear of the outcome. Whether the risk is successful or fails, you always learn something that you can take forward and apply. Challenge yourself to defy convention, be innovative, and embrace your inner curiosity.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life?

I have been very fortunate to have worked at great companies and with amazing people who have invested in me throughout my career. Mentorship has been a part of my career growth and I try to provide that to my team here at zulily. I’ve created programs to help merchants progress in their career, have opportunities to be recognized by me, leadership and their peers, and be open and supportive for testing and trying all sorts of new ideas, processes, and things.

Which other female leaders do you admire and why?

Over time there have been so many incredible female leaders to admire. Coco Chanel is one of my muses and absolute favorites because of what she believed in. She was a pioneer in her day revolutionizing how women dressed. My favorite quote that I think about as a part of my daily habit is, “In order to be irreplaceable, one must always be different.” I am fortunate enough to live this through my work at zulily every day. We believe we have revolutionized the way people shop and we’re doing something different and special every day.

Current day, I always admire women who are defying convention across industries, not just retail specifically, for example, Mary Barra, Chairman and CEO of General Motors, Ginni Rometty, Chairman, President and CEO of IBM, or Indra Nooyi, Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo to name a few.

What do you want zulily to accomplish in the next year?

As Chief Merchant, I have the privilege of leading zulily’s 500-person merchandising team and my ‘always on’ driving goal, regardless of timeframe, is to help inspire a customer-first mentality focused on providing a unique and entertaining shopping experience with daily newness.