Women in Business Q&A: Ann Johnson, Co-Founder and CEO, Interana

Ann Johnson is co-founder and CEO of Interana. At the helm of Interana, the experts in event data analytics, Ann created a community of all-star talent united and inspired by the Interana vision to make data-informed decisions a natural extension of everyone's workflow. Her company's disruptive technology has created a new market for massive scale, easy to use, behavior analytics. Early wins include providing analytics on all Microsoft Bing's queries, helping Tinder develop new customer-driven features, and delivering IoT analytics for Sonos devices. Previously, Ann served as new product manager and integration engineer at Intel. While at Caltech, Ann was selected for the Intel Scholarship program and subsequently offered a leadership position at Intel. She received a Bachelors and Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Caltech.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

I’ve always been a highly curious person and growing up in rural Minnesota, pre-Internet, my teachers often didn’t have answers to the extensive questions I had. This inspired me to go beyond my community to look for answers. When I arrived at Caltech, I was like a starving person at a buffet, taking in as much information as I could find. Even today, I’m constantly looking for ways to satiate my curiosity and inspire that desire to learn in others. Now, to have founded and be leading a company who’s sole purpose is to feed curiosity to bring about innovation — that is very fulfilling and motivating.

How has your previous employment experience aided your tenure at Interana?

Throughout high school and college, I worked a lot of different service jobs — bank teller, book store clerk, lawn mower, secretary, door to door sales — you name it, I probably did it at some point. That experience has allowed me to be a better leader because I often look at situations from many different perspectives. I always try to put myself in others’ shoes before making a final decision.

My first job out of college with Intel manufacturing also directly impacted my approach to building a culture at Interana. As a mature company, Intel’s culture was a highly structured and disciplined environment, and its values reflected that. My favorite value, one I’ve implemented at Interana, is “own your own career.” This means that all employees, from the C-suite down to an intern need to remember that their boss is not a caretaker. At the end of the day, it is each individual’s responsibility to ensure they get the training they need or attention from managers or project leads. If each employee truly owns their own career development and puts the effort into their work, they can excel quickly. I encourage everyone to do this.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your tenure at Interana?

Creating Interana, the dream is to allow people to have unprecedented access to their data that in turn gives them a much deeper understanding of how users behave than anything that previously existed. Watching that dream come true – seeing customers who suddenly have insights into their data that they never would have seen before, has definitely been the highlight of my time with Interana so far.

Perhaps my biggest challenge was branching out beyond engineering. Having been intensely trained as an engineer, at Caltech and in my previous jobs, learning how different departments such as marketing and sales worked was a vastly different experience. As a CEO, I have to understand all aspects of the business and how each department intersects, a task I take on enthusiastically to this day.

As an engineer, I’m also not used to having to tell the story of a product or company at a high level – without the nitty gritty technical aspects of the product. I’m so excited about the inner workings of our product and what it’s doing that I expect other people to be just as excited about all of the details. Learning to take a step back and explain myself to marketing professionals or a colleague who might not be as well versed in the space has been a challenge and something I continue to work on.

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

I think it’s important to understand that just because your work or leadership style doesn’t necessarily conform to the industry standard, it doesn’t mean that you’re wrong in your approach. It takes these different styles to innovate and effect change where necessary.

To women with children specifically, my advice would be to spend the time to find someone you can really trust with your kids. In order to give it your all in your career, without sacrificing motherhood or the well-being of your kids, the importance of who you trust to help you can’t be overstated.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

Perhaps the most important lesson I’ve learned is that communication requires and deserves more effort than it is often given. Give praise in public, but criticism in private. Respect how others prefer to communicate and be open to feedback. In many ways, communication is similar to the old adage marriage: you can’t have a good one without work.

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

By founding Interana with my husband and CTO, Bobby, I was able to combine my career and family life. Because of this I’ve not only been able to maintain a work/life balance for myself, but also establish a culture throughout Interana that encourages this balance company-wide. At Interana, we make it a point to be kid-friendly. We even have a room just for the kids to hang out and play when they visit the office. Outside of the office, I’m also fortunate enough to have my parents live with us and help out with our kids, which relieves a lot of the stress I would otherwise have around balancing a busy career and family.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

The biggest issue facing women in the workplace, on the whole, is the lack of public childcare. With no public preschools, half day public kindergarten and school for older children ending by 3, there is an extra handicap placed on working mothers who need to ensure their children are well cared for during the work day. There are examples where this is less of an issue – newborn care in Scandinavian countries and many places with multigenerational families – but it is absolutely the greatest challenge the U.S. needs to overcome in the workplace. Business leaders alongside leaders in government need to work together to put a better system in place that empowers mothers in the workforce, rather than discourages them.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life?

I have had the extraordinary privilege to have Mark Leslie as a personal mentor. He is a wealth of information. He always helps me find the answers to the most difficult questions – something that has been extremely helpful as I’ve continued to build and grow Interana. His expertise and guidance has helped us build one of the strongest sales teams I’ve ever seen at a startup, which in turn has translated into victories for the company.

Which other female leaders do you admire and why?

I really admire Diane Greene. She was an incredible CEO during her tenure at VMware – building one of the fastest growing companies in tech. In an industry that has a definite shortage of prominent female executives, and CEOs in particular, this is no easy feat. For the most part, the only people female entrepreneurs and executives can compare themselves to are men. Diane Greene laid the foundation to change that and we need to keep making even more progress.

What do you want Interana to accomplish in the next year?