Women in Business Q&A: Annalea Krebs, CEO, Social Nature

Known as the Queen of Green, Annalea Krebs is an entrepreneur on a mission to bring natural products to the masses. In other words she believes in promoting good stuff not junk!

She got bit by the entrepreneurial bug at age 25 and launched ethicalDeal, North America's first "Green Groupon", which she bootstrapped to 100,000+ users and millions in sales, and then sold.

At 30, she started another green marketing company, Social Nature, that inspires consumers to spread the word about the natural products they’ve tried and loved on social media. Annalea's BHAG is to inspire 1 billion people to #trynatural by 2020 from a base of 1 million everyday influencers.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

I’ve always been curious about the world around me. Growing up, I’d read about people in the newspaper and then would reach out to set up informational interviews. At 15, I had a filing cabinet which I stuffed with folders to organize the different career paths that I could try. One was becoming a firefighter. I went to the firehall, interviewed the firefighters, and realized it wasn’t for me. Another option was scuba diving. I even went far enough to interview with a school that had an underwater welding program.

‘What’s next’ is always on my brain. I need to be ahead of the game and be prepared for what’s coming. When I was younger, I would picture myself walking down the street in Vancouver in a business suit and heels. I even have a photo of myself when I was 11 wearing a business suit. As soon as I finished school, I bought a pinstripe suit and got the most ‘business’ job I could find - at a financial brokerage firm where I was at least 10 years junior to everyone else. I quickly learned that it didn’t matter if I was putting in 110% everyday - there was no way I’d be on the trading floor in three years. Career progression was very stale. So, I decided to quit, travel to Europe, and then went back to school to study Entrepreneurship.

With my company Social Nature, I’m still curious and constantly thinking about ‘what’s next’. As a leader, I need to let go of the things that are restricting my time. I’m used to being the one who makes all the decisions but as I say yes to doing everything, 8pm rolls around and I haven’t completed any of the items on my list. I found myself losing motivation because I wasn’t giving myself enough time to be the dreamer, the ‘what’s next’ thinker. And that’s what really pushes me to bring on the right people for my team. Rather than just counting on myself, I want to hire people who have the same views of leading as I do - having self-driven ambition, being curious, taking initiative, and not fearing risks.

How has your previous employment experience aided your tenure at Social Nature?

My five years of starting, building, and then selling ethicalDeal taught me a lot about the basics and legalities of setting up a business, budgeting, hiring, taking time for myself, and understanding the needs and wants of my customers. With all of this, starting Social Nature was definitely a much quicker start than my first business.

ethicalDeal was a company that I bootstrapped, so I gained experience running a company on my own dollar. With Social Nature, even though we’ve raised funding, I still spend the money as if it’s my own and take calculated risks. Since ethicalDeal was self-funded, I also didn’t have the budget to hire seasoned talent so a lot of our hires ended up being recent university graduates. As a result, I was the one making all of the decisions and doing that for five years, without taking a break, really burnt me out.

With Social Nature, I knew that I wasn’t going to do it alone. I wanted to raise capital, have partners and investors who were an extension of my team and strategic advisors. I even had an opportunity to close an entire round of funding with one investor, but I turned it down because I knew I wanted more people around the table. I ended up taking small sums from eight different investors because I didn’t just want the money, I wanted experience. With more money, I’ve been able to hire more experienced people for my team who can make decisions. Now, rather than having 20 direct reports, I only have three.

I used to place more value on finding people who resonated with ethicalDeal’s mission. I didn’t focus on the specific skills needed for the job and I suddenly had people working for me that within three months, weren’t performing very well. Either they’d leave or I’d have to let them go. Now, I’ve been taking a more disciplined approach to hiring. The way that I interview is different and I adhere to the Who: The A Method for Hiring Guide by Geoff Smart and Randy Street. This book lays out a strategy for the types of questions an interviewer should be asking at every stage and I’ve found that this way of interviewing really evaluates skill fit and matching a person’s strengths to their role.

ethicalDeal also gave me a lot of insights into what consumers in the natural food industry were looking for. Social Nature evolved out of feedback from the community who were asking for more everyday products, like organic baby skin care, eco-friendly cleaning products, etc. After I approached some brands with these products, I learned that a marketing challenge they were facing was getting visibility to potential consumers. My ‘a-ha’ moment came when I knew I already had access to the community of potential consumers who could spread the word about these products. ethicalDeal really drove the start of Social Nature.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your tenure at Social Nature?

Highlights:

One of the biggest highlights for me with Social Nature is seeing how many people I’ve been able to reach and influence positively. The business model of Social Nature is more scalable than ethicalDeal and it gets me excited to see how many people are just as happy as I am to promote natural products. With Social Nature, we’ve also been able to have influencers all throughout North America - 65% of our business actually comes from the USA.

Being in an industry that’s growing also inspires me. One might think that the natural products category is niche and limited but it’s actually an incredibly fast growing category. With 52% of organic food sales coming from millennials, this is an industry that younger and future generations will drive the growth of.

Social Nature wouldn’t be what it is without the people behind it. We’re a solid team who enjoy hanging out and grabbing a beer together and are very aligned in what we’re trying to accomplish. At our annual retreat, we did an exercise where I asked everyone to write down what they thought our values and culture were. And by culture, I meant how we make decisions, how we hire, fire, promote, and how communicate. We never talked much about this before so it was great to see that we all had a 90% match in what we’d written down.

Challenges:

I’ve been known to say that challenges don’t go away as you get more experienced, they just get more interesting.

With my second business, I’m asking myself if I want to be a zebra or a unicorn? You hear a lot about being the ‘unicorn’ company on social media—experiencing exponential growth in a short amount of time. But at what cost? Over the last 12 months, my team has doubled in size and we have some funding behind us, but what do we want to focus on? Exponential growth or sustainable growth?

Lastly, a challenge that I’m always facing is balancing the ‘what now’ with the ‘what’s next’. I like to focus on the future and work towards getting to where I want to go. But with all the demands of a growing business it can be challenging to get out of ‘the now’ and plan for ‘what’s next.’

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

Have an internal champion or mentor in the organization that you work in, and if not in the organization, then find someone out of it. I’ve been thinking about how to create more mentorship within our workplace at Social Nature, and our environment is quite unique because we have a fair amount of female leadership and team members. A couple of years ago, I partnered with another female entrepreneur to create a network of women in the natural’s industry because we saw that there wasn’t really a group advocating for women within this industry. We put together a bi-annual event called Women in Naturals where female executives as well as mentees got together to discuss business leadership and career growth for women. So if there isn’t already a community for women who work within your field, just go and create your own network!

Another piece of advice I have is to take advantage of the opportunities available for women that have been created to ‘bridge diversity’. For example, if an opportunity comes up for you to sit on an all-male panel—take it. The intent of you being invited may have been to have you as the token-female on the panel (I’ve definitely been asked to be the female voice on various things), but you can have your own intention of using this platform as a way to speak about your thoughts on women’s issues and be a face that invites other women to be leaders. This gives us an upper edge and we should use it to create more visibility for women leaders.

Oh, one last thing: try to have at least one female member on your board of directors. This is important because it adds a different perspective and adds someone to the table who can backup your ideas. The Shine Theory is a system that was developed in the White House where women staff would repeat the ideas that other women shared in a meeting to make sure they were heard and could take credit for their own ideas.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

A lesson that I’ve learned, and am still learning, is figuring out what my time should be focused on in the now. I’m getting better at saying no, delegating certain things, and hiring the right people to make decisions.

A lot of entrepreneurs think that it’s cheaper and faster to do everything on our own, but what’s the opportunity cost of doing it all? That’s how you get burned out.

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

For me, work/life balance isn’t about creating a 50/50 split between work and life, it’s about work/life integration.

If I’m doing meaningful work, that gives me energy and inspiration. When some people call me a workaholic and ask if I can turn it off, I tell them that I choose to do this. For me, my work is something that I enjoy and I see it as a hobby. And I do recognize other needs and create space for exercise, family, and friends. I like hiking, yoga, cooking, and sometimes even cleaning. It’s mindless work that’s actually kind of relaxing. I use Saturday to unplug and spend time with my loved ones being outdoors and have people over for dinner. Sunday morning I’ll spend running errands. After that, I can easily work for six hours on something that gets me excited. By doing that on Sunday night, I’m more present for my team throughout the week.

A big lesson that I’ve learned is to take more vacation. Stepping away can often provide clarity. I took a 10-day vacation after five years of non-stop work and then decided to sell my first business ethicalDeal. My fiance and I are both in the tech world, now we make sure to unplug and reboot regularly with lots of mini 3 day vacations at places close to our home, like Victoria, Whistler, Portland, or Seattle.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

This takes me back to my first job at a financial brokerage. What comes to mind is the challenge of not being heard and recognized. The thing is, the default isn’t ‘women first’, which is almost the biggest issue. As women, we have to work that much harder to amplify each other’s voices and accomplishments. There’s an unconscious bias that we’re working against. Even if we’re working 110% and have the skills for a promotion, we need to be able to better communicate why we should be picked. Studies have shown that if a male and a female with the same skill set are up for a promotion, it’s mainly the male that gets chosen. When I was working at the brokerage, the VP that I was working under told me that if I didn’t see gender as an issue, it wouldn’t be an issue. That’s always stuck with me. I try not to see my gender or age as an obstacle and I don’t focus on the negativity. I focus on women who are empowering and who are kicking ass.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life?

It’s made all the difference, really. While having informational interviews with people growing up, I was unintentionally gaining mentors and building my network of people who later gave me great advice and guidance.

I have two types of mentors: formal and informal. By formal, I mean that we meet regularly over a two to four year advisory term. They’re great at helping me solve problems and holding me accountable on deliverables. My informal mentors aren’t all professional. They include my parents, my staff, and people from all walks of life. I love learning from everyone and this type of mentorship is more about having an attitude to be open and know that everyone can teach you something.

For example, one of my staff members researched a presentation about billion-dollar companies having one core metric that they use to measure their success. It forces you to answer the question, if one thing was responsible for the success of your business, what would that be? My staff member came in with this idea and by her acting like a leader, bringing in a new perspective, and challenging me to think a different way, she taught me a completely new way of approaching how we want to succeed as a company.

Which other female leaders do you admire and why?

I really admire Christine Day, the CEO of Luvo. She’s been at the helm of some very successful brands and has demonstrated that you don’t need to be an expert in a specific industry to be a successful leader. She’s gone from a large coffee chain, to a fashion/lifestyle brand, and now to the frozen retail industry. She teaches me a lot about what it is to be a leader. During one of her talks, she said that one of the hardest things about being a leader is when you know that someone is going to fail but rather than stepping in, you let them experience the failure so they can learn. This always stood out to me. She embodies the type of leader that I’m working to be—firm but fair.

What do you want Social Nature to accomplish in the next year?

The main theme for 2017 is growth. We’re planning to double our team size by the end of the year. We've brought on sales leadership to build out our team and scale our sales operations. We’re also becoming more clear on what the core metric is that’s guiding us and aligning our business objectives.